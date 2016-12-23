Championship
Brighton12:30QPR
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton's Brighton have only lost two home league games in 2016

    Brighton will assess Jamie Murphy after groin trouble but fellow winger Kazenga LuaLua is suspended.

    Defender Liam Rosenior and midfielder Beram Kayal are back in training following ankle injuries but centre-back Uwe Hunemeier (hand) is a doubt.

    Midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) remains a doubt for QPR, who have suffered five straight defeats.

    Forward Jamie Mackie is in contention to make his first start after returning from a long-term ankle trouble.

    Centre-back Steven Caulker (thigh) and midfielder Ariel Borysiuk (hamstring) will be assessed.

    Second-placed Brighton are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to 17 matches.

    Brighton manager Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

    "QPR have certainly found it difficult to get the goals you need.

    "I saw them play Aston Villa and I thought they played well. Since Ian Holloway has gone in there, their performance levels have been good but they can't find that way of winning.

    "They have gone through a transition over the last couple of years since the Premier League days. They have had to move a few players out and recruitment sometimes takes longer than you want.

    "In Ian they have someone who knows the club very well and he will be trying his best to turn it around."

    Match facts

    • Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with Queens Park Rangers (W3 D4).
    • The R's have lost five of their last six away league matches against Brighton - winning 3-2 in September 2004.
    • Brighton have kept the most clean sheets in the Championship this season (13).
    • Only Wigan Athletic (18) have scored fewer goals than QPR in the Championship this season (20).
    • Brighton have lost just one of their last 21 league matches at the Amex Stadium (W15 D5).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2316162749
    2Brighton2214622148
    3Reading231346343
    4Huddersfield231337142
    5Leeds231328741
    6Sheff Wed231247440
    7Fulham239951236
    8Derby221066836
    9Barnsley231049534
    10Aston Villa238105334
    11Birmingham22976-234
    12Norwich2310310133
    13Preston23959032
    14Brentford238510-129
    15Wolves23779-128
    16Ipswich23779-428
    17Bristol City238312027
    18Nottm Forest237511-526
    19Cardiff236611-1224
    20QPR226511-1123
    21Burton235711-822
    22Blackburn235513-1220
    23Wigan234613-1018
    24Rotherham233416-2613
    View full Championship table

