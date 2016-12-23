Brighton & Hove Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Chris Hughton's Brighton have only lost two home league games in 2016

Brighton will assess Jamie Murphy after groin trouble but fellow winger Kazenga LuaLua is suspended.

Defender Liam Rosenior and midfielder Beram Kayal are back in training following ankle injuries but centre-back Uwe Hunemeier (hand) is a doubt.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) remains a doubt for QPR, who have suffered five straight defeats.

Forward Jamie Mackie is in contention to make his first start after returning from a long-term ankle trouble.

Centre-back Steven Caulker (thigh) and midfielder Ariel Borysiuk (hamstring) will be assessed.

Second-placed Brighton are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to 17 matches.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

"QPR have certainly found it difficult to get the goals you need.

"I saw them play Aston Villa and I thought they played well. Since Ian Holloway has gone in there, their performance levels have been good but they can't find that way of winning.

"They have gone through a transition over the last couple of years since the Premier League days. They have had to move a few players out and recruitment sometimes takes longer than you want.

"In Ian they have someone who knows the club very well and he will be trying his best to turn it around."

