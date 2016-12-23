Derby County v Birmingham City

Nick Blackman has not made a league appearance for nearly three months

Derby County will set a new club record if they keep a seventh consecutive home clean sheet.

Forward Nick Blackman and defender Ikechi Anya are back in training after knee problems but this game is likely to come too soon for them.

Birmingham's Paul Caddis is available after three months out with a dislocated shoulder but may not start.

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson has a toe injury, and striker Clayton Donaldson is out with a calf problem.

