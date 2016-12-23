Derby County v Birmingham City
Derby County will set a new club record if they keep a seventh consecutive home clean sheet.
Forward Nick Blackman and defender Ikechi Anya are back in training after knee problems but this game is likely to come too soon for them.
Birmingham's Paul Caddis is available after three months out with a dislocated shoulder but may not start.
Midfielder Stephen Gleeson has a toe injury, and striker Clayton Donaldson is out with a calf problem.
Match facts
- Derby have won just once in their last seven league games with Birmingham (D4 L2).
- Birmingham have found the back of the net in each of their last 14 away trips to Derby in league competition.
- Derby have won five of their last six league matches at home and are unbeaten during that period (D1) having lost the previous three in a row.
- Birmingham's Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored the most headed goals in the Championship this season (6).