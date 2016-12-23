Championship
Derby15:00Birmingham
Venue: iPro Stadium

Derby County v Birmingham City

Nick Blackman
Nick Blackman has not made a league appearance for nearly three months

    Derby County will set a new club record if they keep a seventh consecutive home clean sheet.

    Forward Nick Blackman and defender Ikechi Anya are back in training after knee problems but this game is likely to come too soon for them.

    Birmingham's Paul Caddis is available after three months out with a dislocated shoulder but may not start.

    Midfielder Stephen Gleeson has a toe injury, and striker Clayton Donaldson is out with a calf problem.

    Match facts

    • Derby have won just once in their last seven league games with Birmingham (D4 L2).
    • Birmingham have found the back of the net in each of their last 14 away trips to Derby in league competition.
    • Derby have won five of their last six league matches at home and are unbeaten during that period (D1) having lost the previous three in a row.
    • Birmingham's Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored the most headed goals in the Championship this season (6).

    Tuesday 27th December 2016

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2316162749
    2Brighton2214622148
    3Reading231346343
    4Huddersfield231337142
    5Leeds231328741
    6Sheff Wed231247440
    7Fulham239951236
    8Derby221066836
    9Barnsley231049534
    10Aston Villa238105334
    11Birmingham22976-234
    12Norwich2310310133
    13Preston23959032
    14Brentford238510-129
    15Wolves23779-128
    16Ipswich23779-428
    17Bristol City238312027
    18Nottm Forest237511-526
    19Cardiff236611-1224
    20QPR226511-1123
    21Burton235711-822
    22Blackburn235513-1220
    23Wigan234613-1018
    24Rotherham233416-2613
    View full Championship table

