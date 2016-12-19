BBC Sport - Everton 0-1 Liverpool: Have Reds solved defensive problems?
Have Liverpool solved defensive problems?
- From the section Football
Kevin Kilbane says that despite Liverpool's recently improved defensive record, the Reds benefited from an Everton attack that "didn't do a lot" in the Merseyside derby.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired