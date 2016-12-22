Lawro's Premier League predictions v You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for the Boxing Day fixtures is You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi.

When Arsenal fan Josh last took on Lawro, in February 2014, the Gunners were top of the Premier League and his band's fourth album, Cavalier Youth, was top of the UK album charts.

With Arsene Wenger's side fourth, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, it looks unlikely that they will be top of the table again by the time You Me At Six's latest album, Night People, comes out at the beginning of January.

Could Josh top Lawro's guest leaderboard as well as the charts this time, though? He will have to do a lot better than his last effort, when he scored zero points - although he did fare better when he returned to predict the outcome of that season's FA Cup final.

You Me At Six have had three top-five albums and start a UK tour in April

The Gunners have suffered two defeats in their past two games, at Everton and Manchester City, and also got a tough draw in the last 16 of the Champions League despite winning their group.

Franceschi told BBC Sport:"Getting Bayern Munich was classic Arsenal, really, and it has been a bad week but I am not sitting here like some of our fans thinking it is all doom and gloom for us.

"Everton and City were two tough away games but it is not the end of of our season. We have got three very winnable games over Christmas - against West Brom, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth - and it is important we do win them to get some momentum back."

You can make your Premier League predictions now, compare them with those of Lawro and other fans, and try to take your team to the top of the leaderboard by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

Premier League predictions - week 18 Result Lawro Josh BOXING DAY Watford v Crystal Palace x-x 1-1 1-1 Arsenal v West Brom x-x 2-0 3-1 Burnley v Middlesbrough x-x 1-1 1-2 Chelsea v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 2-1 Leicester v Everton x-x 2-1 2-1 Man Utd v Sunderland x-x 3-0 3-0 Swansea v West Ham x-x 0-2 0-0 Hull v Man City x-x 0-3 1-3 TUESDAY Liverpool v Stoke x-x 3-0 2-0 WEDNESDAY Southampton v Tottenham x-x 0-2 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Last week, Lawro got five correct results, with one perfect score, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 80 points.

He lost to tennis legend Boris Becker, who got seven correct results, with two perfect scores, for a total of 130 points.

Total scores after week 17 Lawro 1,480 Guests 1,370

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

BOXING DAY

Watford v Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT)

It was obvious Alan Pardew was under pressure at Crystal Palace because they were in such poor form, but I thought they might wait until the festive programme was over before his future was decided.

Watford are 12th, with 21 points, despite their recent poor run

The Eagles start life without Pardew against a Watford side who have lost four of their past five games.

The Hornets have lost a bit of momentum recently and their striker Troy Deeney has been stuck on 99 goals for the club since the start of October.

Deeney needs a goal and Watford need a win, although I don't have any worries about them being sucked into the relegation scrap too.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Josh's prediction: With the players they have, Crystal Palace should be doing better than they are. Watford are not in great form at the moment either, though, so I am going for a draw. 1-1

Arsenal v West Brom

Arsenal led against Everton and Manchester City last week but lost both matches.

I know injured centre-back Shkodran Mustafi did not play in either defeat but what happened to them surely cannot be down to them missing one player.

Collectively, I think their whole team is having a very average period. Even Alexis Sanchez cannot lift them on his own.

I do think they will return to winning ways here - although they might have to grind out a win against West Brom, which is not something they have done too often this season.

The Baggies were well beaten by Manchester United last weekend but they made life difficult for Chelsea when they lost at Stamford Bridge earlier in December and will be looking for a repeat of that performance, and a better result.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Josh's prediction: West Brom are having a good season. Tony Pulis's teams might not play great football but they are hard to beat and they have got some excellent players like Nacer Chadli, Matt Phillips and Salomon Rondon.

But we are at home and, with the form Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are in at the moment, I do fancy us to win regardless of how well set up the Baggies are. 3-1

Burnley v Middlesbrough

Burnley are good at home, Middlesbrough are probably better when they are away.

I think this game will be tight - no, actually, I know it will be tight because of the way Boro will be set up.

The Clarets are rarely beaten at Turf Moor, but they might struggle to open Aitor Karanka's side up.

I'm going for a draw, which would be a better result for Boro than it would be for Burnley, who are relying on their home form to keep them out of trouble.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Josh's prediction: Burnley are the sort of team that have a real go at a top-six side at home but lose to a lesser team. I can see them being beaten by Boro, especially with Alvaro Negredo looking sharp. 1-2

Chelsea v Bournemouth

The wheels came off for Bournemouth a little bit in their defeat by Southampton last weekend.

This is obviously a tough game for the Cherries to try to bounce back, even if top-of-the-table Chelsea are without suspended duo Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante as they try to make it 12 league wins in a row.

Costa got crucial winners in two of Chelsea's past three games, which were all hard-fought 1-0 wins against West Brom, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

I cannot see the Blues struggling to create chances against Bournemouth, though, and their formation means they will still be hard to break down even without having Kante in midfield.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Josh's prediction: Chelsea's confidence is through the roof at the moment and the other teams at the top need someone to come along and batter them. Either that or the Blues have to lose a couple of games at home that they are expected to win comfortably, to knock their self-belief a bit.

I am not sure Chelsea will slip up here but I think Bournemouth can cause them some problems. Cherries boss Eddie Howe is doing a great job and maybe their on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has got an extra incentive to do us a nice little favour. 2-1

Leicester v Everton

I was there to see Leicester fight back for a draw at Stoke last week, and there was no way that Foxes striker Jamie Vardy deserved his red card.

With or without Vardy on the pitch, Claudio Ranieri's side looked pretty lively throughout that game, and it looks like they have got the spring back in their step.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester City win Team of the Year 2016

You could not fault Everton's effort or application in their derby defeat against Liverpool, it was just their lack of quality in the final third that let them down.

They need to give Romelu Lukaku more chances this weekend, but I still fancy the Foxes to come out on top.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Josh's prediction: Leicester will be feeling good after spanking Manchester City in their last home game and, overall, their form at King Power Stadium has been very strong.

I am going for a Leicester win but I think it will be a tight one. Everton are not the prettiest team to watch but, as they showed against Arsenal, they are another side who should be doing better than they are. The Toffees have got some great players but they don't always click. 2-1

Man Utd v Sunderland

I am expecting Sunderland manager David Moyes to get a really good reception when he returns to Old Trafford for the first time since he was sacked by Manchester United in April 2014.

I think people now appreciate that, when he succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson, Moyes had a more difficult job to do than the man who replaced him, Louis van Gaal.

I don't think Moyes is going to have much joy on Boxing Day, though, because this United team seem to have clicked.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mourinho happy with 'solid' Man Utd win

It is starting to look like Jose Mourinho not only knows what his best team is, more importantly he also knows how they are going to play.

Using a 4-1-4-1 formation, United look well balanced and are creating lots of chances. They also have competition for places, and I am expecting them to extend their three-game winning run.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Josh's prediction: Everyone was writing United off not so long ago but they are getting stronger and stronger and closing in on the top four. A big part of that is the quality of their midfield.

Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have all been playing well, and Michael Carrick is important too. Our drummer Dan, who supports United, is probably Carrick's fan of all time - he always complains Carrick never gets the credit he deserves for always playing the right pass whenever he gets the ball.

I feel a bit sorry for Moyes, but I get the feeling a big United win is coming. 3-0

Swansea v West Ham

West Ham have taken seven points from their past three games and are starting to pick up a bit of form.

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham 1-0 Hull: Massive three points for Hammers - Slaven Bilic

The same cannot be said of Swansea, who continue to ship goals - they have conceded an average of three a game in their past five matches.

The Hammers have only won one away league game so far this season, but I think they will double that tally in Wales.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Josh's prediction: West Ham have climbed up the table in the past few weeks but only on the back of a couple of jammy wins - I still think they are lacking that spark.

Swansea are even worse off, though, and have been all over the place in the last couple of weeks. I don't see this one being a very high quality game. 0-0

Hull v Man City (17:15 GMT)

Hull played well in their defeat against West Ham last time out and created plenty of chances.

The Tigers might be bottom of the table but their manager Mike Phelan has got them playing - he does not lack organisation or tactical nous.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hull need a bit of luck - Phelan

Phelan's team lacks a bit of quality, however, and I do not see them causing Manchester City too many problems.

City are finding it hard to keep clean sheets under Pep Guardiola - they have managed only three in 17 league games this season - but they should be able to keep Hull quiet.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Josh's prediction: Things are looking pretty grim for Hull and, after the way they beat Arsenal last weekend, I can't see anything other than a Manchester City win - unless they all have a heavy one on Christmas Day. 1-3

TUESDAY, 27 DECEMBER

Liverpool v Stoke (17:15 GMT)

I was at Stoke's 2-2 draw with Leicester last weekend and, when the Potters were 2-0 up, their shape looked pretty good with Joe Allen and Bojan behind Jon Walters.

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton 0-1 Liverpool: Have Reds solved defensive problems?

But Mark Hughes's side still did not create many chances and, as soon as Leicester put them under pressure, they just cracked a little bit - they were even struggling to defend the crosses that the Foxes were putting into the box, which is very unlike Stoke.

I may well have caught the Stoke defence on a bad day but I think Liverpool's movement and pace in attack will just be too much for them.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Josh's prediction: Even without the injured Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool look very dangerous when they come forward and I don't think Stoke have much of a chance here. The Potters keeper is going to be busy. 2-0

WEDNESDAY, 28 DECEMBER

Southampton v Tottenham (19:45 GMT)

The good thing from Southampton's point of view is that it does not look like they will miss injured striker Charlie Austin - they have a few other options up front.

Jay Rodriguez and Sofiane Boufal have done well recently and I think Shane Long gives a lot for the team too - he is not a regular goalscorer but he would chase a paper bag down the street all day for you, even in a hurricane.

Saints will be a test for Tottenham on Mauricio Pochettino's return to his old club, but his Spurs side have won their past two games and I just get the impression that they might just go on a bit of a run again now.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Josh's prediction: The only member of the Spurs team that I would have at Arsenal is Hugo Lloris - partly because he is a classy goalkeeper and also because I am half-French so I have a bit of soft spot for French players, even when they play for Spurs - I felt the same about David Ginola too.

As an Arsenal fan I am obviously going to go for a Southampton win here anyway, but I don't think it will be as comfortable as I would like it to be. Christian Eriksen has hit a bit of form for Spurs and they will cause Saints a few problems. 2-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P17 W10 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 90 Colin Murray 87 Lawro (average after 17 weeks) 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Blossoms 20 Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 160 points (week thirteen v Tim Vine)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)