BBC Sport - Everton 0-1 Liverpool: Ronald Koeman 'really disappointed' to lose derby
Koeman 'really disappointed' to lose derby
- From the section Football
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he is "really disappointed" after Liverpool won the Merseyside derby thanks to a late Sadio Mane winner at Goodison Park.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-1 Liverpool
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired