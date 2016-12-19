BBC Sport - Everton 0-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Reds gave Everton 'no chance'
Reds gave Everton no chance - Klopp
- From the section Football
Jurgen Klopp says his side gave Everton "no chance" after Liverpool won the Merseyside derby 1-0 with a late Sadio Mane winner at Goodison Park.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-1 Liverpool
