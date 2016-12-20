Premier League 2016: Rank your top 10 moments of the year

Jose Mourinho, Jamie Vardy, Jurgen Klopp
In 2016 we witnessed an unexpected title win and differing fortunes for two of the game's big-name managers

Which are your favourite Premier League moment of 2016?

The past 12 months have thrown up some classic matches, memorable incidents and remarkable feats.

BBC Sport has selected 10 standout moments from this year, with the order of the top 10 revealed on The Premier League Show on Wednesday (BBC Two, 22:30 GMT).

For some - Leicester's title triumph and Jurgen Klopp's impact at Liverpool, for example - there were multiple moments we could have chosen, so we've gone for the one match that particularly defined that team's year.

Rank your favourites from one to 10 and we will reveal our readers' top 10 on Wednesday.

Top Premier League Moments of 2016

First
1
Second
2
Third
3
Fourth
4
Fifth
5
Sixth
6
Seventh
7
Eighth
8
Ninth
9
Tenth
10
20 Years of Arsene WengerBurnley 0-1 Arsenal, 02/10/2016
Big Sam sends rivals downSunderland 3-0 Everton, 11/05/2016 - Newcastle relegated
Chaos at City v ChelseaManchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 03/12/2016
Guardiola's superb startManchester City 4-0 Bournemouth, 17/09/2016
Leicester go five clearManchester City 1-3 Leicester City, 06/02/2016
Mourinho's torrid returnChelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23/10/2016
Rashford emergesManchester United 3-2 Arsenal, 28/02/2016
Spurs lose it at ChelseaChelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 02/05/2016
Ups and downs of KloppNorwich City 4-5 Liverpool, 23/01/2016
Upton Park goodbyeWest Ham 3-2 Manchester United, 10/05/2016

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired