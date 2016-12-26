National League
Torquay15:00Forest Green
Venue: Plainmoor, England

Torquay United v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 1Moore
  • 3Rowe-Turner
  • 5Gallifuoco
  • 10Richards
  • 7Chaney
  • 6Gerring
  • 9Blissett
  • 11Sparkes
  • 12Verma
  • 15McGinty
  • 25Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 14Williams
  • 17Rooney
  • 18Reid
  • 19Ward
  • 26Robba

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 4Traore
  • 5Clough
  • 16Pinnock
  • 14Moore
  • 6Bennett
  • 15Noble
  • 17Wishart
  • 18Mullings
  • 19Sinclair
  • 20Cooper

Substitutes

  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 9Doidge
  • 11Frear
  • 12Carter
  • 26Robert
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City2416442852
2Tranmere2515551750
3Forest Green2414642148
4Dag & Red2514471046
5Barrow2312922045
6Dover2414281344
7Chester2510961339
8Aldershot261169639
9Macclesfield231148937
10Boreham Wood251078537
11Gateshead259881135
12Eastleigh24987635
13Bromley2510510-135
14Sutton United249510-532
15Wrexham257810-1129
16Solihull Moors247611-927
17Torquay247512-826
18Maidstone United257414-1825
19Woking256613-1224
20Braintree246612-1524
21Southport246612-2224
22York264913-2021
23North Ferriby United266317-2521
24Guiseley254714-1319
View full National League table

