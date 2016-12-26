Torquay United v Forest Green Rovers
-
Line-ups
Torquay
- 1Moore
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 5Gallifuoco
- 10Richards
- 7Chaney
- 6Gerring
- 9Blissett
- 11Sparkes
- 12Verma
- 15McGinty
- 25Fitzpatrick
Substitutes
- 14Williams
- 17Rooney
- 18Reid
- 19Ward
- 26Robba
Forest Green
- 23Russell
- 4Traore
- 5Clough
- 16Pinnock
- 14Moore
- 6Bennett
- 15Noble
- 17Wishart
- 18Mullings
- 19Sinclair
- 20Cooper
Substitutes
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 9Doidge
- 11Frear
- 12Carter
- 26Robert
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report to follow.