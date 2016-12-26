League Two
Cheltenham15:00Barnet
Venue: LCI Rail Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Barnet

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Griffiths
  • 28Dickie
  • 5Downes
  • 6Parslow
  • 2Barthram
  • 11Munns
  • 4Storer
  • 7Pell
  • 17Cranston
  • 9Wright
  • 8Waters

Substitutes

  • 10Morgan-Smith
  • 12Kitscha
  • 15Arthur
  • 18Rowe
  • 21Dayton
  • 24O'Shaughnessy
  • 30Holman

Barnet

  • 1Stephens
  • 32Vilhete
  • 4Dembélé
  • 6Nelson
  • 3Johnson
  • 23Nicholls
  • 8Weston
  • 28Taylor
  • 11Gambin
  • 9Akinde
  • 19Akpa-Akpro

Substitutes

  • 12Vickers
  • 13Campbell-Ryce
  • 15Sesay
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Muggleton
  • 18Kyei
  • 30Amaluzor
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Plymouth2114251144
2Carlisle2111911542
3Doncaster2113351342
4Portsmouth2110561335
5Luton219841235
6Wycombe211047434
7Cambridge21948431
8Blackpool218671130
9Stevenage21939030
10Barnet21795030
11Crawley22859-829
12Yeovil21849-128
13Colchester21768227
14Grimsby21759026
15Exeter218211-126
16Crewe21687-626
17Mansfield21687-626
18Leyton Orient227312-424
19Hartlepool21588-923
20Morecambe207211-1423
21Notts County216411-1122
22Accrington215610-721
23Cheltenham21498-921
24Newport204511-917
View full League Two table

