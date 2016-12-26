Cheltenham Town v Barnet
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Griffiths
- 28Dickie
- 5Downes
- 6Parslow
- 2Barthram
- 11Munns
- 4Storer
- 7Pell
- 17Cranston
- 9Wright
- 8Waters
Substitutes
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 12Kitscha
- 15Arthur
- 18Rowe
- 21Dayton
- 24O'Shaughnessy
- 30Holman
Barnet
- 1Stephens
- 32Vilhete
- 4Dembélé
- 6Nelson
- 3Johnson
- 23Nicholls
- 8Weston
- 28Taylor
- 11Gambin
- 9Akinde
- 19Akpa-Akpro
Substitutes
- 12Vickers
- 13Campbell-Ryce
- 15Sesay
- 16Taylor
- 17Muggleton
- 18Kyei
- 30Amaluzor
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.