Newport County v Portsmouth

League Two strugglers Newport County take on fourth-placed Portsmouth at Rodney Parade on Boxing Day.

Sean Rigg returns from suspension for the Exiles but midfielder Josh Labadie could miss out with a knee injury from the FA Cup defeat by Plymouth Argyle.

Portsmouth will be without striker Curtis Main and defender Jack Whatmore through injury.

Manager Paul Cook has stuck with the same XI for the last four games, but is likely to make changes for this trip.