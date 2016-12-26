League Two
Newport15:00Portsmouth
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Portsmouth

    League Two strugglers Newport County take on fourth-placed Portsmouth at Rodney Parade on Boxing Day.

    Sean Rigg returns from suspension for the Exiles but midfielder Josh Labadie could miss out with a knee injury from the FA Cup defeat by Plymouth Argyle.

    Portsmouth will be without striker Curtis Main and defender Jack Whatmore through injury.

    Manager Paul Cook has stuck with the same XI for the last four games, but is likely to make changes for this trip.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Plymouth2114251144
    2Carlisle2111911542
    3Doncaster2113351342
    4Portsmouth2110561335
    5Luton219841235
    6Wycombe211047434
    7Cambridge21948431
    8Blackpool218671130
    9Stevenage21939030
    10Barnet21795030
    11Crawley21858-729
    12Yeovil21849-128
    13Colchester21768227
    14Grimsby21759026
    15Exeter218211-126
    16Crewe21687-626
    17Mansfield21687-626
    18Hartlepool21588-923
    19Morecambe207211-1423
    20Notts County216411-1122
    21Leyton Orient216312-521
    22Accrington215610-721
    23Cheltenham21498-921
    24Newport204511-917
