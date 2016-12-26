Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Falkirk 1.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-1 Falkirk
Rhys McCabe's penalty earned Dunfermline a point at home to Falkirk.
Myles Hippolyte put the visitors ahead when he finished Tony Gallagher's cross from close range.
Andy Geggan's header came back off the bar and Michael Moffat's follow-up was excellently stopped by Falkirk goalkeeper Danny Rogers.
Nicky Clark headed wide but Dunfermline levelled when Aaron Muirhead handled in the area and McCabe scored from the spot.
In front of a crowd of 6,134 John Baird headed wide for Falkirk, and both sides had half chances in the closing stages before settling for a point each, which was enough to lift Dunfermline up two places to seventh in the Scottish Championship.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 6GegganBooked at 38mins
- 4Martin
- 12Ashcroft
- 3Talbot
- 18McMullan
- 21HerronBooked at 61mins
- 16McCabe
- 11CardleSubstituted forPatonat 85'minutes
- 9MoffatSubstituted forReillyat 81'minutes
- 37ClarkSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 5Fordyce
- 7Paton
- 8Wedderburn
- 17Reilly
- 43Hutton
- 48El Alagui
Falkirk
- 1Rogers
- 4MuirheadBooked at 59mins
- 15Gasparotto
- 14GrantBooked at 32mins
- 23Gallacher
- 11HippolyteSubstituted forMcHughat 75'minutes
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forRankinat 84'minutes
- 8Kerr
- 10SibbaldBooked at 52mins
- 9Baird
- 21ShepherdSubstituted forMillerat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 3Leahy
- 6Rankin
- 18Miller
- 19McHugh
- 44Watson
- 58Mehmet
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 6,134
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Falkirk 1.
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Baird (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. John Baird (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Robert McHugh (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by John Herron (Dunfermline Athletic).
Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Miller (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Farid El Alagui replaces Nicky Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Michael Paton replaces Joe Cardle.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. John Rankin replaces Tom Taiwo.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Lee Miller replaces Scott Shepherd.
Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Gavin Reilly replaces Michael Moffat.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Robert McHugh replaces Myles Hippolyte.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).
Paul McMullan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Myles Hippolyte.
Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Gasparotto (Falkirk).
Booking
John Herron (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Herron (Dunfermline Athletic).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Falkirk 1. Rhys McCabe (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).