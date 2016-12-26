Dunfermline Athletic 1-1 Falkirk

Dunfermline's Rhys McCabe (left) scored a penalty to make it 1-1

Rhys McCabe's penalty earned Dunfermline a point at home to Falkirk.

Myles Hippolyte put the visitors ahead when he finished Tony Gallagher's cross from close range.

Andy Geggan's header came back off the bar and Michael Moffat's follow-up was excellently stopped by Falkirk goalkeeper Danny Rogers.

Nicky Clark headed wide but Dunfermline levelled when Aaron Muirhead handled in the area and McCabe scored from the spot.

In front of a crowd of 6,134 John Baird headed wide for Falkirk, and both sides had half chances in the closing stages before settling for a point each, which was enough to lift Dunfermline up two places to seventh in the Scottish Championship.