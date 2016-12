Wrexham will look to end a run of three successive National League defeats as they host struggling Southport on Boxing Day.

On-loan striker Gerry McDonagh could return for the Welsh club after illness, with Jordan White still out and Shaun Harrad short of goals.

Southport are without midfielder Liam Hynes after his recent red card.

Aaron Jones made his debut off the bench against Eastleigh and is now looking for a first start.