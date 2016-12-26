National League
Barrow15:00Gateshead
Venue: Holker Street

Barrow v Gateshead

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Lincoln City2416442852
    2Tranmere2515551750
    3Forest Green2414642148
    4Dag & Red2514471046
    5Barrow2312922045
    6Dover2414281344
    7Chester2510961339
    8Macclesfield231148937
    9Boreham Wood251078537
    10Aldershot251069236
    11Gateshead259881135
    12Eastleigh24987635
    13Bromley2510510-135
    14Sutton United249510-532
    15Wrexham257810-1129
    16Solihull Moors247611-927
    17Torquay247512-826
    18Maidstone United257414-1825
    19Woking246612-824
    20Braintree246612-1524
    21Southport246612-2224
    22North Ferriby United256316-2421
    23Guiseley254714-1319
    24York253913-2118
    View full National League table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Risborough Run in the Park

    Risborough Run in the Park
    Three people rowing

    Boxing day boating

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired