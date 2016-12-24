Swansea City v West Ham United

Swansea are aiming for a third successive league victory at home

TEAM NEWS

Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and defender Federico Fernandez could both be involved on Monday after returning to training following injury.

Manager Bob Bradley has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of the game.

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has been ruled out for up to eight weeks because of a back injury which will see him miss the African Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Pedro Obiang is out through suspension after receiving his fifth booking of the season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "The last time I was at the Liberty for Match of the Day was the 5-4 win for Swansea over Crystal Palace, a match that can be described many ways, but is probably best summed up as 'bonkers'.

"A repeat of a nine-goal thriller is probably not on the cards, but West Ham have taken seven points from their last three matches; a significant improvement after a poor run.

"Swansea's defence is porous and they've not coped with Salomon Rondon and Alvaro Negredo in their last two matches. West Ham's Andy Carroll will surely be eagerly awaiting the trip to South Wales."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea manager Bob Bradley: "[It's] not back to square one, but I feel frustration that every time we are on the brink of taking steps forward, we end up going backwards, making mistakes.

"We have started games well, but we still concede first. I have looked back over the year and one of the things that sticks out is that in 17 games we have only scored first four times.

"Twelve times we have conceded first. I am trying to make sure players understand what critical moments in games are about."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on their back-to-back victories: "Of course the points affected our mood, the mood is better now.

"We got seven points, we climbed the table, now I expect from us to play with more confidence than before.

"We are approaching the next couple of games till the end of the year with much more confidence and I expect us to play well and get something out of those games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have taken seven points from their past three games and are starting to pick up a bit of form.

The Hammers have only won one away league game so far this season, but I think they will double that tally in Wales.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have taken a point on each of their last three visits to Liberty Stadium in the Premier League, but haven't won away to Swansea since April 1983 (at the Vetch Field).

Swansea ended their six-match winless run against the Hammers with a 4-1 victory at Upton Park in May.

Swansea

Swansea have won just two of their last 16 top-flight games, drawing three and losing 11.

However, those two victories have come in their last two home games, while they scored eight goals in the process.

Since Bob Bradley took charge on 15 October, the Swans have conceded 25 goals - more than any other side.

Swansea's points tally of 12 after 17 Premier League games is just three fewer than they had at this stage last season - they went on to finish in 12th place.

West Ham

West Ham could win three league games in a row for the first time since March.

Slaven Bilic's side have lost twice as many Premier League games this season (eight) as they had at this stage in both 2015-16 and 2014-15 (both four).

Dimitri Payet has created 63 goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season; more than any other player. No other West Ham player has created more than 19.

Striker Andre Ayew has failed to score in his nine league appearances for the Hammers - he scored four goals in his final three matches for Swansea before moving to West Ham.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.