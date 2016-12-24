Watford v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace sacked manager Alan Pardew on Thursday after a run of eight defeats in their last 10 league matches

TEAM NEWS

Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra had knee surgery in Spain on Tuesday and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Hornets will assess forward Stefano Okaka and defender Sebastian Prodl, who are back in training after a hamstring injury and dead leg respectively.

New Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has midfielder Mathieu Flamini available again after a groin injury.

But the Eagles' injury list remains lengthy with the likes of James Tomkins and Bakary Sako amongst the absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "Alan Pardew said at the start of the season that in trying to implement a new brand of football, Palace would be "a team in transition and their league position might be affected.

"His failure to strike the balance between a more expansive approach and defensive stability has led to a place in the table and list of statistics the board could, understandably, no longer tolerate.

"Walter Mazzarri fears Pardew's departure could be bad news for Watford, as it may mean his plans for tackling Palace have gone out the window, but the Hornets' form suggests it's also difficult to predict what we'll see from them as well."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri on Alan Pardew's sacking: "We cannot know if it will help us. There could be some changes, but it could also be a disadvantage for us. When this happens I am not happy because, at the end of the day, managers are colleagues, but this is football and it's only the managers who pay the final price.

"I don't know what the dynamics at Crystal Palace are so I can't judge, but I am not happy about this. I didn't expect it, for sure.

"It's points that count, but when I watched Palace play, they played good football and they have very good players."

New Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce: "I hope I can bring some joy, particularly over Christmas and new year, and over the long term between now and the end of the season.

"I like the look of the squad and that's the probably the reason that I'm here, because I feel that the club can go forward from here and hopefully I can help it go forward."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was obvious Alan Pardew was under pressure at Crystal Palace because they were in such poor form, but I thought they might wait until the festive programme was over before his future was decided.

Troy Deeney needs a goal and Watford need a win, although I don't have any worries about them being sucked into the relegation scrap too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are unbeaten on their last five league visits to Watford (W3, D2).

Watford have only won two of the last 10 league meetings (D2, L6).

Palace have scored 22 goals in those 10 matches.

Watford

Watford have lost four of their last five league games, winning the other match.

However, the Hornets have won four of their last six home games (D1, L1).

They have gone seven league games without keeping a clean sheet and have conceded a league-high nine goals from corners this season.

Troy Deeney has scored 99 times for Watford but is currently on a 10-game run without a goal.

Deeney scored all three of Watford's goals against Crystal Palace last season - twice in a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park and another in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley which the Hornets lost 2-1.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost eight of their last 10 league matches (W1, D1).

They have lost 22 top-flight matches in 2016 - the only calendar years in which they recorded worse records were 1971 (26 defeats) and 1980 (25 defeats).

Their last away league clean sheet came on Boxing Day 2015 - a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Only three teams - Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool - have scored more away league goals than Palace's total of 16 this season.

There have been 24 goals in Palace's last four league away matches.

Christian Benteke has scored in six of his seven away league appearances for Palace.

Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.