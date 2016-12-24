Manchester United v Sunderland

Sunderland boss David Moyes faces Manchester United for the first time since being sacked by them in 2014

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is fit, having recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out at West Brom.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also returns following a minor problem, but Luke Shaw is again set to miss out.

Sunderland will be without United loanee Adnan Januzaj, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Steven Pienaar, Javier Manquillo and Billy Jones are back in training following injuries but will be assessed in the build-up to this game.

Jan Kirchhoff is out for 12 weeks following knee cartilage surgery, while Lynden Gooch, Paddy McNair, Duncan Watmore and Lee Cattermole are also long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "The highest-scoring meeting of these clubs came on a Boxing Day - a 5-3 Sunderland win at Old Trafford in 1950.

"Having found their rhythm and - in Jose Mourinho's mind - overdue reward for recent performances, United could be the ones to get five this time against a depleted visiting squad.

"I'd be surprised if they did though. Sunderland have improved enormously of late, and showed in restricting Chelsea to one goal this month that what they lack in quality numbers they make up for in determination.

"A win for David Moyes on his first return to United as a visiting boss since leaving in 2014 would surely be a Christmas wish too far though.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "The busy period is for some clubs, not for everyone. If you analyse clubs, the fixtures are chosen to give rest for some and to create problems to others.

"But we are used to it because we're in the Europa League and that is a competition that creates more difficulties - we know that, Southampton know that and Tottenham will find out."

Sunderland manager David Moyes: "I'm looking forward to it, going back there. It's a great place to be a manager and a great privilege to have managed that football club.

"It's a difficult Christmas period; that's why the result against Watford was so important to start it off. We go there knowing Manchester United are finding some form - we have to try to stop them.

"We're showing we can fight our way out of it. We didn't play well on the day [against Watford] but we got the result and that's what matters."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is starting to look like Jose Mourinho not only knows what his best team is, but more importantly he also knows how they are going to play.

Using a 4-1-4-1 formation, United look well balanced and are creating lots of chances. They also have competition for places, and I am expecting them to extend their three-game winning run.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last seven league and cup encounters have produced three wins apiece and one draw.

Sunderland have won three of their 30 Premier League matches against Manchester United (D6, L21).

The Black Cats' last victory away to United came in May 2014. That is their sole win in their last 24 top-flight games at Old Trafford (D7, L16).

Manchester United

United have won 18 Premier League games on Boxing Day - no other team has more than 12 victories.

The only previous Premier League fixtures they lost on 26 December were both away from home - at Middlesbrough in 2002 and Stoke in 2015.

This is only the second Premier League season in which United have been outside the top five at Christmas.

The only other occasion was under David Moyes in 2013-14, when they were two points and two positions worse off compared to this season.

Wayne Rooney could make his 450th Premier League appearance.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 49 goals for club and country in all competitions in 2016, and needs one more to equal his career-best for a calendar year (50 in 2012).

Sunderland

The Wearsiders have won four Premier League games since the start of November - only Chelsea, with seven, have claimed more wins in that period.

However, they have scored just four away goals in the top flight this season, the second-lowest total behind Burnley (two).

David Moyes won 50% of his league games as Manchester United boss, better than Jose Mourinho's current figure (47%), although the Portuguese ranks better on points-per-game.

Moyes is winless in 10 league and cup matches as a manager against Mourinho (D4, L6).

Sunderland are two shy of 600 Premier League goals.

Jermain Defoe has scored six Premier League goals on Boxing Day, more than any other active player in the competition.

However, Defoe has only scored once in 10 top-flight appearances at Old Trafford - in West Ham's 1-0 win there on 8 December 2001.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 66% Probability of away win: 11%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.