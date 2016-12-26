Match ends, Leicester City 0, Everton 2.
Leicester City 0-2 Everton
Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku fired Everton to their first away win since September as champions Leicester dropped closer to the relegation places.
Belgium winger Mirallas capitalised on a lapse in concentration in the Leicester defence when he latched on to a long ball from goalkeeper Joel Robles, and struck a low shot into the corner of the net.
Daniel Amartey, Leonardo Ulloa and Demarai Gray brought saves out of Robles but Everton added a second goal in injury time.
A long ball from Ross Barkley found Lukaku, who showed great strength before firing the ball past Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.
Everton's victory was their first on the road since a 3-0 win at Sunderland on 12 September.
Lapse in concentration costs Foxes
Leicester's remarkable Premier League title success last season was underpinned by their defensive fortitude, but sloppy errors are costing them this term.
Final Score pundit Trevor Sinclair said the Foxes backline were "daydreaming" for Mirallas' goal.
Leiceister defenders Wes Morgan and Marcin Wasilewski allowed a long punt from keeper Robles to bounce and Mirallas was on to it as quick as a flash for his third goal in as many games against the Foxes.
The hosts had committed men forward for Everton's second goal late on, but the ease with which Lukaku shrugged off the attentions of the same duo emphasised how they can be exposed against direct balls and pace.
It was also another reminder for Leicester's players and fans of how unforgiving the Premier League can be as the champions dropped to 16th in the table, three points above the relegation places.
Everton more pragmatic and clinical
Everton executed Ronald Koeman's game plan to perfection at King Power Stadium as they beat Leicester on their own patch for the first time since 1997.
The Toffees soaked up the pressure and had the pace and power to hurt the home side on the counter-attack.
Under Koeman's predecessor Roberto Martinez, Everton were certainly more aesthetically pleasing to watch, but it is results that count.
Koeman has made the Toffees more versatile to adapt to their opponents' strengths and expose their weaknesses.
A top-six finish does not look beyond them and this victory lifted them to seventh.
Chilwell looks a star of the future
Despite conceding twice, it was not all doom and gloom for Leicester given an impressive showing from one of their rising stars.
Liverpool were strongly linked with Ben Chilwell in the summer - despite the fact he had not even made a first-team appearance for the Foxes - but the Leicester left-back signed a new five-year contract instead.
It is easy to see why Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was so interested in the 20-year-old based on his Premier League debut as he barely put a foot wrong with a mature and accomplished performance.
Not too dissimilar in style to opposite number Leighton Baines, his positional play and reading of the game were excellent. The England Under-21 international, who was on loan at Huddersfield last season, also made plenty of overlapping runs going forward.
Leicester's first-choice left-back Christian Fuchs missed this game as he served a one-match suspension, which leaves Claudio Ranieri with something of dilemma for his next match.
"I've waited a while for my Premier League debut and I wanted to show I am up to the level," Chilwell said. "There's a lot of games coming up so hopefully I'll be in the manager's thoughts."
Man of the match - Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
'Everything was right, now it's wrong' - what they said
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri: "We were in control but suddenly there was a long kick and we reacted a little late and they scored.
"After that we were nervous, and controlled the match much better. This season is this way - nothing is right, nothing is easy. We have to work and react. That's our medicine. We have to stay together in the bad moment.
"We wanted to give a good present on Boxing Day, but it was not possible. Here everything was right in the first six months and now everything is wrong."
Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "We played well, the second half was better than the first. Our ball possession was better after 1-0 and that's a question of confidence.
"I think we had chances to score more goals. It was a good team performance, with fight. We defended well and were good on the counter-attack.
"We know the Premier League is tough and we need to prepare ourselves for Hull now. This gives us confidence."
Robles becomes 50th keeper with an assist - the best match stats
- The Foxes have not won a Premier League Boxing Day match since beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in 1998 (D1 L6)
- Everton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games on Boxing Day (W3 D2 L0)
- Joel Robles became the 50th different goalkeeper to provide an assist in the Premier League
- Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of Everton's 11 Premier League away goals this season (64%)
- Kevin Mirallas has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Leicester
- Everton have lost just two of their last 14 Premier League games against a reigning champion (W7 D5 L2)
What's next?
Leicester have another home game against West Ham on New Year's Eve (15:00 GMT). Everton are on the road again and their next festive fixture is on Friday, 30 December (20:00 GMT) when they travel to Hull City.
