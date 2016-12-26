Match ends, Arsenal 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud headed a late winner as the Gunners ended a run of two Premier League defeats with victory over a stubborn West Brom to climb back to third.
Giroud was making his first league start of the season and looped in an 86th minute header from a Mesut Ozil cross for his goal.
Until that moment the Gunners had enjoyed nearly 80% possession, but had struggled to find a way past inspired Baggies keeper Ben Foster.
He pulled off a number of key stops, including a double save when he parried an Alex Iwobi shot and blocked the rebound at the feet of Alexis Sanchez.
The 33-year-old former England keeper also tipped over a fizzing shot from Sanchez before West Brom nearly snatched a goal, with Claudio Yacob skying his shot over the bar after Arsenal keeper Petr Cech dropped a corner.
But Giroud finally broke the deadlock to keep Arsenal nine points behind leaders Chelsea, who beat Bournemouth.
Arsenal patience pays off
Arsenal had buckled in defeats by Everton and Manchester City in their previous two games and the focus was on how they would respond against one of the more resolute teams to beat in the top flight.
It seemed like they were still feeling the impact of those losses as they had just one shot on target in the first half, but they managed 10 after the break as they increased their intensity and urgency.
Sanchez was their main threat as the Chile forward tried to drag the Gunners single-handedly to three points but, like his team, he found himself being continually frustrated.
Sanchez seemed set to score when he evaded a number of defenders in a run across the six-yard box only to strike his shot against the post, before Arsenal's persistence was eventually rewarded through Giroud.
"It has been a big relief," said the France striker. "We pushed to the end, kept believing in our game.
"We were very strong altogether and showed a good strong mentality. It was very important to win. We have shown a big mental strength."
Baggies suffer late heartache again
West Brom keeper Foster said the defeat was "tough to take" for the Baggies as they were again undone by a late goal, having been beaten in their last away game at Chelsea by a 76th minute strike.
Arsenal's goal came even later, when the visitors were in sight of securing a point to show for their disciplined and determined defending.
Foster, who signed a new deal with the club just before Christmas, can feel the most hard done by as he made 10 saves but still ended up on the losing side.
"It is disappointing to lose any game, but to keep Arsenal at bay for so long and then lose with a few minutes left it is horrible," said Foster.
"You know you're going to come here and, as a keeper, you're going to to be busy. The lads in front of me were brilliant. But fair play to Olivier Giroud - it was a great header and a great goal."
Man of the match - Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "In the end we had to be patient against a well organised West Brom side.
"We knew we had to win today after two disappointing defeats."
Wenger on Giroud: "It has been an interesting period for the player and it is important to see how he copes. It was a good reaction from him."
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "It is hard to take. The players worked so hard. Arsenal are a good team and had lots of chances but to concede so late is disappointing.
"Olivier Giroud just outmuscled Gareth McAuley out of the way.
"Gareth said Giroud grabbed his shirt before the ball came over - I'm not sure if he did."
Ozil the provider - the key stats
- Olivier Giroud has scored seven goals in his past five starts for Arsenal in all competitions.
- Arsenal had 23 more shots than West Brom today (26-3), their highest such margin in a Premier League match this season.
- Mesut Ozil made his 100th Premier League appearance, and provided his 36th assist in the competition - only Eric Cantona had provided more after 100 games in the division (39).
- The Gunners kept their first clean sheet in nine Premier League games, since a goalless draw with Middlesbrough in October.
- Tony Pulis has lost all nine of his Premier League visits to the Emirates Stadium as manager, with his sides scoring just three goals in that run.
The festive fixture programme sees West Brom travel to Southampton on New Year's Eve for a 15:00 kick-off in their next game, while Arsenal play a day later when they host Crystal Palace at 16:00 GMT.
