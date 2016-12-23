Brentford v Cardiff City

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City have won just one of their last five Championship games

BBC coverage

How to follow: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Brentford boss Dean Smith has no new injury worries but midfielder Alan McCormack is lacking match fitness.

Left-back Rico Henry and forward Alan Judge are working their way back from long-term injury, while Lewis Macleod (knee) is out for the season.

Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is suspended after being given an extra one-game ban following his sending-off at Ipswich.

Winger Anthony Pilkington should be fit after a back spasm but full-back Jazz Richards is not ready to return.

Match facts