Championship
Brentford13:00Cardiff
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Cardiff City

Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock's Cardiff City have won just one of their last five Championship games

    Brentford boss Dean Smith has no new injury worries but midfielder Alan McCormack is lacking match fitness.

    Left-back Rico Henry and forward Alan Judge are working their way back from long-term injury, while Lewis Macleod (knee) is out for the season.

    Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is suspended after being given an extra one-game ban following his sending-off at Ipswich.

    Winger Anthony Pilkington should be fit after a back spasm but full-back Jazz Richards is not ready to return.

    Match facts

    • Brentford have won five of their last seven league clashes with the Bluebirds at Griffin Park, losing the other two.
    • Cardiff have won four of their last six league games against the Bees (L2).
    • Brentford have found the net in 18 of their last 19 league games on Boxing Day, although they failed to score last year versus Brighton.
    • Cardiff are winless in their last seven away league games played on Boxing Day (D4 L3).
    • Brentford's Scott Hogan has attempted the most shots (excluding blocks, 57) and shots on target (38) of any player in the Championship this season.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2216152849
    2Brighton2214622148
    3Reading221246140
    4Huddersfield221237039
    5Leeds221228438
    6Sheff Wed221147337
    7Derby221066836
    8Birmingham22976-234
    9Fulham228951033
    10Norwich221039333
    11Preston22958332
    12Barnsley22949331
    13Aston Villa227105231
    14Brentford228410-128
    15Ipswich22778-228
    16Bristol City228311127
    17Nottm Forest227510-426
    18Wolves22679-225
    19QPR226511-1123
    20Cardiff226511-1223
    21Burton225710-722
    22Blackburn225512-1020
    23Wigan224612-918
    24Rotherham222416-2710
