Brentford v Cardiff City
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Brentford boss Dean Smith has no new injury worries but midfielder Alan McCormack is lacking match fitness.
Left-back Rico Henry and forward Alan Judge are working their way back from long-term injury, while Lewis Macleod (knee) is out for the season.
Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is suspended after being given an extra one-game ban following his sending-off at Ipswich.
Winger Anthony Pilkington should be fit after a back spasm but full-back Jazz Richards is not ready to return.
Match facts
- Brentford have won five of their last seven league clashes with the Bluebirds at Griffin Park, losing the other two.
- Cardiff have won four of their last six league games against the Bees (L2).
- Brentford have found the net in 18 of their last 19 league games on Boxing Day, although they failed to score last year versus Brighton.
- Cardiff are winless in their last seven away league games played on Boxing Day (D4 L3).
- Brentford's Scott Hogan has attempted the most shots (excluding blocks, 57) and shots on target (38) of any player in the Championship this season.