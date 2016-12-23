Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday
- BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Newcastle United are without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who begins a five-game ban after opting not to appeal a guilty verdict relating to a Football Association misconduct charge.
Midfielder Jack Colback misses out with an eye injury, but Cheick Tiote could feature for just a second appearance.
Sheffield Wednesday have Fernando Forestieri back in their squad after the striker served a three-match ban.
Boss Carlos Carvalhal says a number of his players are carrying knocks.
Match facts
- Newcastle have scored in each of their last 12 league meetings with Owls, notching 24 goals in the process.
- Sheffield Wednesday are winless in six league matches with the Magpies (D3 L3).
- Newcastle have won just two of their last 14 matches played on Boxing Day (D3 L9) - 5-1 v Stoke in 2013 and 2-0 v Bolton in 2011.
- The Owls have won three and drawn one in their last four Boxing Day matches, keeping four clean sheets.
- Newcastle's Dwight Gayle is the top scorer in the Championship with 17 goals. He is also the only player in the league to have scored more than one hat-trick this season (2).