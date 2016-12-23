Championship
Newcastle19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday

Jonjo Shelvey
Jonjo Shelvey will miss four league games and one in the FA Cup during his five-match ban

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Newcastle United are without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who begins a five-game ban after opting not to appeal a guilty verdict relating to a Football Association misconduct charge.

    Midfielder Jack Colback misses out with an eye injury, but Cheick Tiote could feature for just a second appearance.

    Sheffield Wednesday have Fernando Forestieri back in their squad after the striker served a three-match ban.

    Boss Carlos Carvalhal says a number of his players are carrying knocks.

    Match facts

    • Newcastle have scored in each of their last 12 league meetings with Owls, notching 24 goals in the process.
    • Sheffield Wednesday are winless in six league matches with the Magpies (D3 L3).
    • Newcastle have won just two of their last 14 matches played on Boxing Day (D3 L9) - 5-1 v Stoke in 2013 and 2-0 v Bolton in 2011.
    • The Owls have won three and drawn one in their last four Boxing Day matches, keeping four clean sheets.
    • Newcastle's Dwight Gayle is the top scorer in the Championship with 17 goals. He is also the only player in the league to have scored more than one hat-trick this season (2).

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2216152849
    2Brighton2214622148
    3Reading221246140
    4Huddersfield221237039
    5Leeds221228438
    6Sheff Wed221147337
    7Derby221066836
    8Birmingham22976-234
    9Fulham228951033
    10Norwich221039333
    11Preston22958332
    12Barnsley22949331
    13Aston Villa227105231
    14Brentford228410-128
    15Ipswich22778-228
    16Bristol City228311127
    17Nottm Forest227510-426
    18Wolves22679-225
    19QPR226511-1123
    20Cardiff226511-1223
    21Burton225710-722
    22Blackburn225512-1020
    23Wigan224612-918
    24Rotherham222416-2710
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Mens Rugby Team

    Bath Saracens RFC
    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Winter Ski Training

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired