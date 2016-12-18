BBC Sport - Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Blues still 'far away' from Guardiola's target

Man City still 'far away' from Guardiola's target

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side are still "far away" from playing the football he would like them to play despite a hard-fought 2-1 victory at home to Arsenal.

MATCH REPORT:Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

