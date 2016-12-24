Match ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers
-
Hibernian were knocked off the top of the Championship after being held to a draw by Raith Rovers at Easter Road.
Jean-Yves M'Voto heads Rovers in front at Easter Road headed the visitors in front early in the second half.
The equaliser came on 88 minutes, with substitute Martin Boyle running on to a flick from Grant Holt to slot home.
Hibs dominated the first half, with Kevin Cuthbert making magnificent saves to deny Andrew Shinnie, Kris Commons and Jason Cummings.
With in-form Dundee United coming from behind to beat St Mirren at Tannadice, Neil Lennon's side are now two points adrift.
Rovers only glimpse of goal in the first half came from Bobby Barr but the winger rushed his effort from the edge of the box and the ball drifted just wide.
Rudi Skacel was on the receiving end of some stick from the Hibernian fans every time he touched the ball and the former Hearts midfielder was fortunate to stay on the pitch when his reckless high tackle on Dylan McGeouch received on a yellow card from referee Greg Aitken when a red could easily have been dished out.
Into the second half and the visitors took a shock lead in a rare venture forward. Chris Johnston collected a ball on the edge of the Hibernian 18 yard box and his curling cross was met by the head of M'Voto, who nodded the ball beyond Ross Laidlaw.
Gary Locke's side grew in confidence and Jason Thomson crashed an effort from 25 yards off the crossbar with Laidlaw rooted to his line.
Home manager Neil Lennon replaced Commons and Cummings with Boyle and Keatings and the latter set up David Gray with a chance at the back post but the Hibernian captain headed wide with the goal gaping.
With the clock ticking towards 90 minutes the home side eventually drew level.
Boyle got the better of Ian Davidson down the left wing before cutting inside and firing a right foot shot beyond Cuthbert for his sixth goal of the season.
Rovers almost snatched what would have been a dramatic winner in stoppage time when Barr raced clear on goal but his effort was blocked by Laidlaw leaving both teams with one point apiece.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 31Laidlaw
- 2Gray
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 10McGeouchSubstituted forGrahamat 85'minutes
- 48MartinBooked at 62mins
- 22Shinnie
- 15CommonsSubstituted forKeatingsat 67'minutes
- 9Holt
- 35CummingsSubstituted forBoyleat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Fontaine
- 6Bartley
- 17Boyle
- 19Keatings
- 29Graham
- 32Virtanen
- 43Crane
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 14Davidson
- 5Mvoto
- 6Benedictus
- 2Thomson
- 11Barr
- 12Matthews
- 21ThompsonBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBarrat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Johnston
- 19SkacelBooked at 45minsSubstituted forStewartat 74'minutes
- 20McManus
Substitutes
- 9Stewart
- 10Vaughan
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Coustrain
- 17Lennox
- 18Roberts
- 55Barr
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 15,409
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.
David Gray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Craig Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. James Keatings (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Shinnie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Hanlon.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Dylan McGeouch.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig Barr replaces Jordan Thompson.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces Jason Cummings.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Mark Stewart replaces Rudi Skacel.
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Hibernian).
Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jason Cummings (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. David Gray (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).
Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. James Keatings replaces Kris Commons.
Attempt saved. Kris Commons (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing.
Booking
Scott Martin (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Martin (Hibernian).