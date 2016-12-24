Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers

Jean-Yves M'Voto heads Rovers in front at Easter Road

Hibernian were knocked off the top of the Championship after being held to a draw by Raith Rovers at Easter Road.

The equaliser came on 88 minutes, with substitute Martin Boyle running on to a flick from Grant Holt to slot home.

Hibs dominated the first half, with Kevin Cuthbert making magnificent saves to deny Andrew Shinnie, Kris Commons and Jason Cummings.

With in-form Dundee United coming from behind to beat St Mirren at Tannadice, Neil Lennon's side are now two points adrift.

Rovers only glimpse of goal in the first half came from Bobby Barr but the winger rushed his effort from the edge of the box and the ball drifted just wide.

Rudi Skacel was on the receiving end of some stick from the Hibernian fans every time he touched the ball and the former Hearts midfielder was fortunate to stay on the pitch when his reckless high tackle on Dylan McGeouch received on a yellow card from referee Greg Aitken when a red could easily have been dished out.

Into the second half and the visitors took a shock lead in a rare venture forward. Chris Johnston collected a ball on the edge of the Hibernian 18 yard box and his curling cross was met by the head of M'Voto, who nodded the ball beyond Ross Laidlaw.

Gary Locke's side grew in confidence and Jason Thomson crashed an effort from 25 yards off the crossbar with Laidlaw rooted to his line.

Home manager Neil Lennon replaced Commons and Cummings with Boyle and Keatings and the latter set up David Gray with a chance at the back post but the Hibernian captain headed wide with the goal gaping.

With the clock ticking towards 90 minutes the home side eventually drew level.

Boyle got the better of Ian Davidson down the left wing before cutting inside and firing a right foot shot beyond Cuthbert for his sixth goal of the season.

Rovers almost snatched what would have been a dramatic winner in stoppage time when Barr raced clear on goal but his effort was blocked by Laidlaw leaving both teams with one point apiece.