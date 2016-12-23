Foul by Harry Forrester (Rangers).
Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 17Hodson
- 4Kiernan
- 3Hill
- 5Wallace
- 2TavernierBooked at 43minsSubstituted forWindassat 59'minutes
- 16Halliday
- 23Holt
- 33WaghornSubstituted forForresterat 71'minutes
- 7Garner
- 10McKaySubstituted forMillerat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Wilson
- 9Miller
- 11Windass
- 14Dodoo
- 15Forrester
- 25Gilks
- 29O'Halloran
Inverness CT
- 25Fon Williams
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 6MeekingsBooked at 85mins
- 3Tremarco
- 16Tansey
- 7Polworth
- 8Draper
- 29ColeBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBodenat 84'minutes
- 11VigursBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDoran Coganat 73'minutes
- 26DoumbouyaSubstituted forFisherat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Mulraney
- 18Fisher
- 19Boden
- 20King
- 21Sutherland
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 48,528
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Ross Draper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Josh Meekings (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Meekings (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Scott Boden replaces Larnell Cole.
Attempt blocked. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Alex Fisher replaces Lonsana Doumbouya.
Attempt saved. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Clint Hill (Rangers).
Lonsana Doumbouya (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Iain Vigurs because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Harry Forrester replaces Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Lee Wallace (Rangers).
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Rangers).
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe Garner (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kenny Miller (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).
Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Kenny Miller (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lee Hodson.
Josh Windass (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Kenny Miller (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Josh Windass replaces James Tavernier.
Match report will appear here.