Scottish Premiership
Rangers1Inverness CT0

Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Rangers' Kenny Miller battles for the ball against Inverness CT's Carl Tremarco
Rangers, who won 1-0 at Inverness in October, are seeking a fourth straight Premiership win

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1Foderingham
  • 17Hodson
  • 4Kiernan
  • 3Hill
  • 5Wallace
  • 2TavernierBooked at 43minsSubstituted forWindassat 59'minutes
  • 16Halliday
  • 23Holt
  • 33WaghornSubstituted forForresterat 71'minutes
  • 7Garner
  • 10McKaySubstituted forMillerat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Wilson
  • 9Miller
  • 11Windass
  • 14Dodoo
  • 15Forrester
  • 25Gilks
  • 29O'Halloran

Inverness CT

  • 25Fon Williams
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 6MeekingsBooked at 85mins
  • 3Tremarco
  • 16Tansey
  • 7Polworth
  • 8Draper
  • 29ColeBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBodenat 84'minutes
  • 11VigursBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDoran Coganat 73'minutes
  • 26DoumbouyaSubstituted forFisherat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Mulraney
  • 18Fisher
  • 19Boden
  • 20King
  • 21Sutherland
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
48,528

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Foul by Harry Forrester (Rangers).

Ross Draper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Josh Meekings (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Meekings (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Scott Boden replaces Larnell Cole.

Attempt blocked. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Alex Fisher replaces Lonsana Doumbouya.

Attempt saved. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Clint Hill (Rangers).

Lonsana Doumbouya (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Iain Vigurs because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Harry Forrester replaces Martyn Waghorn.

Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Lee Wallace (Rangers).

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Rangers).

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joe Garner (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Kenny Miller (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).

Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Kenny Miller (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lee Hodson.

Josh Windass (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Kenny Miller (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Josh Windass replaces James Tavernier.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Celtic1817103752
2Rangers191153838
3Aberdeen189451431
4Hearts19775928
5St Johnstone18765427
6Ross County19487-1220
7Dundee195410-819
8Kilmarnock19478-1519
9Partick Thistle19469-718
10Motherwell18459-917
11Hamilton192107-916
12Inverness CT19379-1216
View full Scottish Premiership table

