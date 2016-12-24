Match ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 3.
Hamilton Academical 0-3 Celtic
Stuart Armstrong scored a stunning goal as Celtic made light of playing with 10 men for most of the second half to earn their 15th Premiership win in a row.
Leigh Griffiths raced onto a Callum McGregor pass to shoot beyond Gary Woods shortly before the interval.
Two minutes into the second half, McGregor was booked for a second time for a high challenge on Scott McMann.
Armstrong then found the top corner with a thunderous strike, with Moussa Dembele stroking in the third goal.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 34Woods
- 21DonatiBooked at 50mins
- 4DevlinBooked at 39mins
- 89Sarris
- 7Imrie
- 18MacKinnon
- 11Crawford
- 23McMannBooked at 35mins
- 10RedmondSubstituted forBrophyat 55'minutes
- 15BinghamSubstituted forD'Acolat 73'minutes
- 17Longridge
Substitutes
- 2Seaborne
- 9D'Acol
- 20Brophy
- 28Cunningham
- 32Breslin
- 33Hughes
- 35Thomson
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 12Gamboa
- 23Lustig
- 28Sviatchenko
- 3Izaguirre
- 8Brown
- 14Armstrong
- 27RobertsSubstituted forBittonat 50'minutes
- 42McGregorBooked at 47mins
- 11SinclairSubstituted forForrestat 76'minutes
- 9GriffithsSubstituted forDembeleat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2K Touré
- 6Bitton
- 10Dembele
- 17Christie
- 24de Vries
- 49Forrest
- 53Henderson
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 5,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 3.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 3. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
Hand ball by Moussa Dembele (Celtic).
Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Foul by Alejandro D'Acol (Hamilton Academical).
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Scott Sinclair.
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristian Gamboa (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Alejandro D'Acol replaces Rakish Bingham.
Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Emilio Izaguirre.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Georgios Sarris.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Eamonn Brophy replaces Daniel Redmond.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 2. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
Attempt blocked. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nir Bitton replaces Patrick Roberts.
Booking
Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical).
Delay in match Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Callum McGregor (Celtic) for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Moussa Dembele replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 1. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.