Hamilton Academical 0-3 Celtic

Stuart Armstrong scored a stunning goal as Celtic made light of playing with 10 men for most of the second half to earn their 15th Premiership win in a row.

Leigh Griffiths raced onto a Callum McGregor pass to shoot beyond Gary Woods shortly before the interval.

Two minutes into the second half, McGregor was booked for a second time for a high challenge on Scott McMann.

Armstrong then found the top corner with a thunderous strike, with Moussa Dembele stroking in the third goal.

More to follow.