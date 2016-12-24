Hamilton Academical 0-3 Celtic

Scottish Premiership
Stuart Armstrong hammered home a wonderful long-range shot
Stuart Armstrong scored a stunning goal as Celtic made light of playing with 10 men for most of the second half to earn their 15th Premiership win in a row.

Leigh Griffiths raced onto a Callum McGregor pass to shoot beyond Gary Woods shortly before the interval.

Two minutes into the second half, McGregor was booked for a second time for a high challenge on Scott McMann.

Armstrong then found the top corner with a thunderous strike, with Moussa Dembele stroking in the third goal.

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 34Woods
  • 21DonatiBooked at 50mins
  • 4DevlinBooked at 39mins
  • 89Sarris
  • 7Imrie
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 11Crawford
  • 23McMannBooked at 35mins
  • 10RedmondSubstituted forBrophyat 55'minutes
  • 15BinghamSubstituted forD'Acolat 73'minutes
  • 17Longridge

Substitutes

  • 2Seaborne
  • 9D'Acol
  • 20Brophy
  • 28Cunningham
  • 32Breslin
  • 33Hughes
  • 35Thomson

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 12Gamboa
  • 23Lustig
  • 28Sviatchenko
  • 3Izaguirre
  • 8Brown
  • 14Armstrong
  • 27RobertsSubstituted forBittonat 50'minutes
  • 42McGregorBooked at 47mins
  • 11SinclairSubstituted forForrestat 76'minutes
  • 9GriffithsSubstituted forDembeleat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2K Touré
  • 6Bitton
  • 10Dembele
  • 17Christie
  • 24de Vries
  • 49Forrest
  • 53Henderson
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
5,003

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 3.

Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 3. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.

Hand ball by Moussa Dembele (Celtic).

Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gary Woods.

Foul by Alejandro D'Acol (Hamilton Academical).

Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Scott Sinclair.

Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cristian Gamboa (Celtic).

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Alejandro D'Acol replaces Rakish Bingham.

Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Emilio Izaguirre.

Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic).

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Georgios Sarris.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Eamonn Brophy replaces Daniel Redmond.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 2. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.

Attempt blocked. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Nir Bitton replaces Patrick Roberts.

Booking

Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical).

Delay in match Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Callum McGregor (Celtic) for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Moussa Dembele replaces Leigh Griffiths.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Celtic 1. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Celtic1817103752
2Rangers191153838
3Aberdeen189451431
4Hearts19775928
5St Johnstone18765427
6Ross County19487-1220
7Dundee195410-819
8Kilmarnock19478-1519
9Partick Thistle19469-718
10Motherwell18459-917
11Hamilton192107-916
12Inverness CT19379-1216
View full Scottish Premiership table

