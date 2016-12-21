German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski scores from the penalty spot
Robert Lewandowski scored his 12th Bundesliga goal of the season for Bayern

Bayern Munich will head into the winter break three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga following an emphatic win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

Goals from Thiago and Xabi Alonso put the home side firmly in control before Leipzig's Emil Fosberg saw red for a nasty foul on Philipp Lahm.

Robert Lewandowski made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulasci had fouled Douglas Costa.

Lewandowski was denied twice as Leipzig kept Bayern at bay after the break.

It is just a second league loss of the season for Leipzig, who are in their debut Bundesliga campaign.

Formed in 2009 when drinks manufacturer Red Bull bought the licence of amateur club SSV Markranstadt and changed their name, Leipzig have achieved four promotions in seven years to reach the German top flight.

Under coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, they won 11 of their first 15 matches, including a victory over last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Emil Forsberg is led away by team-mates shortly before being shown the red card
Emil Forsberg has been superb for Leipzig this season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists

However, they were emphatically put in their place by the reigning champions, who were fortunate not to fall behind early on when Yussuf Poulsen failed to connect with Timo Werner's low cross, but after that were irresistible.

Thiago had a simple job in finding an empty net from close range after Lewandowski's shot had struck the post.

Costa struck the upright from an angled strike but the home side would not be denied a second goal for long as Alonso drove home from inside the box after collecting a pass from the scorer of the first.

It was 3-0 and game over before the break as Costa was tripped in the box by Gulasci after running clear of the defence to collect Mats Hummels ball over the top.

Lewandowski converted from the spot and could have had a hat-trick but with just the keeper to beat on two separate occasions in the second half the Polish striker came off second best.

Gulasci was beaten again late in the game but substitute Franck Ribery's fierce strike from inside the box struck the crossbar and bounced on the goal-line before being cleared.

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 5Hummels
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forBernatat 67'minutes
  • 23VidalBooked at 56minsSubstituted forKimmichat 75'minutes
  • 14Alonso
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forRibéryat 45'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 13Rafinha
  • 18Bernat
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 35Renato Sanches

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 4Orban
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forKaiserat 45'minutes
  • 31Demme
  • 7SabitzerBooked at 58minsSubstituted forO Burkeat 82'minutes
  • 10ForsbergBooked at 30mins
  • 11WernerSubstituted forSelkeat 59'minutes
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 6Khedira
  • 19O Burke
  • 20Schmitz
  • 21Müller
  • 24Kaiser
  • 27Selke
  • 35Kalmár
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, RB Leipzig 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, RB Leipzig 0.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Attempt missed. Bernardo (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.

Attempt blocked. Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yussuf Poulsen.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Xabi Alonso.

Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Oliver Burke replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Attempt blocked. Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Arturo Vidal.

Attempt saved. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Hand ball by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Juan Bernat replaces David Alaba.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yussuf Poulsen.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a through ball.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Xabi Alonso tries a through ball, but Franck Ribéry is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Davie Selke replaces Timo Werner.

Booking

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

