Ross County 1-3 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle ended a seven-game run without a win to move off the bottom of the Premiership with a comprehensive victory over Ross County in Dingwall.
After a goalless first half, Liam Lindsay headed home from a corner for his sixth goal of the season.
Kris Doolan, all alone six yards out, made it two as he headed home Callum Booth's cross from the left flank.
Chris Erskine fired home the third before Liam Boyce headed in his 11th goal of the season for County late on.
But it proved meagre consolation for the hosts, who slipped to a fourth home league defeat of the season and despite holding onto sixth place, are only four points off the bottom.
Consistent performance levels are usually rewarded and on this occasion Thistle got what they deserved.
After an initially bright start from County, the visitors took control of the ball and played the game largely in their opponents' half.
Erskine was unlucky to see a powerful effort parried, while Steven Lawless and Christie Elliot also had good chances and you wondered if Thistle might again rue their recent inability to convert them.
But they stayed positive and early in the second half got the vital breakthrough.
Lawless' shot was blocked for a corner from which Lindsay timed his run perfectly, rising above everyone to power his header past Scott Fox.
Then Doolan seized his opportunity to direct a header into the corner to effectively seal the win just after the hour.
Fox gathered a long-range Erskine effort but the midfielder was not to be denied, twisting in the box to fire home into the top-right corner and earn Thistle a resounding win.
It lifted them three places up to ninth, and if they maintain this form, they will be looking up rather than down for the rest of the season.
There was a tangible confidence about County early on after an excellent win against Aberdeen and a six-game unbeaten run, Tim Chow and Chris Routis both firing efforts wide.
But from there the home side were unable to retain possession and build any sustained pressure.
Tony Dingwall did have one surging run through the middle but couldn't produce a finish.
At 2-0 down their best chance fell to Boyce, who wheeled away from two defenders only to be denied by a wonderful Tomas Cerny save.
With that their chance of a comeback seemed to evaporate, but Boyce did grab his fifth goal in six games with a late header from Marcus Fraser's right-wing cross.
Victory would have taken County eight points clear of Thistle, but defeat drags them back into the bottom-seven dogfight ahead of a challenging trip to runaway leaders Celtic.
Post-match reaction:
County boss Jim McIntyre: "It's extremely disappointing. It was a chance for us to get back to back wins for the first time this season at home.
"Conditions were difficult but there were too many misplaced passes, we didn't win enough individual battles either.
"We've lost two goals to set plays which we've done really well at lately. That was particularly disappointing.
"We've got to take it on the chin. Credit to them, they took their chances. We need to lick our wounds and get ready for Celtic."
Thistle boss Alan Archibald:
"We did a lot of things very, very well. We worked hard for chances tonight. The first one got us on the way and that gave us the confidence to go and build on it.
"We were clinical at the right times. We're getting that consistency. Hopefully the corner is turned.
"We need to make sure we get our rewards at home as well and turn draws into victories as we've not won enough home games. This gives us a platform to build on."
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 43Quinn
- 15Davies
- 5McEveley
- 16DingwallSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 64'minutes
- 4RoutisBooked at 90mins
- 12Chow
- 9DowSubstituted forFranksat 63'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 11CurranSubstituted forSchalkat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cikos
- 17Franks
- 18McShane
- 23Schalk
- 31McCarey
- 44McLaughlin
- 53Morrison
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 5Lindsay
- 15Devine
- 3Booth
- 11LawlessSubstituted forAmooat 88'minutes
- 14Elliott
- 6Osman
- 4Welsh
- 10Erskine
- 9DoolanSubstituted forAzeezat 73'minutes
- 19Edwards
Substitutes
- 7Amoo
- 13Barton
- 16Azeez
- 18Wilson
- 20McDaid
- 23Gordon
- 35Stuckmann
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 2,935
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Partick Thistle 3.
Booking
Christopher Routis (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christopher Routis (Ross County).
David Amoo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. David Amoo replaces Steven Lawless.
Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).
Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul Quinn.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Partick Thistle 3. Liam Boyce (Ross County) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcus Fraser.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Partick Thistle 3. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Adebayo Azeez replaces Kris Doolan.
Attempt saved. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Christopher McLaughlin replaces Tony Dingwall.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jonathan Franks replaces Ryan Dow.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Partick Thistle 2. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Booth.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Tony Dingwall.
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Lindsay (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Alex Schalk replaces Craig Curran because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Partick Thistle 1. Liam Lindsay (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Welsh with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ross County 0, Partick Thistle 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ross County 0, Partick Thistle 0.
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Ross County).
Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Tony Dingwall (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).