Motherwell 1-3 Aberdeen

Graeme Shinnie (second left) gave Aberdeen an early lead

Aberdeen narrowed the gap to the top two in the Premiership by beating Motherwell in a Fir Park cracker.

Graeme Shinnie finished Jonny Hayes' cut-back, but Scott McDonald levelled for Motherwell with an overhead kick.

Adam Rooney and Louis Moult both saw penalties saved, but Rooney was able to score the rebound from his to put the Dons back in front.

Moult and Aberdeen's Andrew Considine both headed onto the bar before Niall McGinn sealed the points late on.

Attackers on top

The good news for the hardy fans who braved the elements was the plethora of chances they got to enjoy. This was due to a mix of lively forward play and - at times - less than impressive defending.

First up, Craig Samson and Ben Heneghan got into bother in their own final third, allowing Aberdeen to seize possession. Hayes drove into the box before setting up Shinnie, who calmly finished into the bottom corner to give the visitors a dream start.

But Motherwell looked dangerous throughout - especially from set-pieces - while the Aberdeen defence at times looked ill at ease.

There is an incisiveness and inventive quality to the forward play of Moult and McDonald and it would be a moment of magic from the latter that conjured the equaliser.

The former Australia international had his back to goal but somehow hooked a volley over his shoulder and in off the underside of the bar to make it 1-1.

At the other end, Ash Taylor failed to finish two headers within a minute of each other.

Motherwell's Scott McDonald (third left) watches as his overhead kick hits the net

Spot-kick controversy

Rooney has never been a player you would accuse of diving - but did he 'anticipate contact' to earn his side a penalty?

Samson spilled a long shot and as he scrambled for the ball he dived at the feet of Rooney, who went down, and referee Bobby Madden pointed to the spot.

Rooney took it himself, Samson saved and spilled again, but the forward was there to fire the rebound into the roof of the net.

Keith Lasley then went down under challenge from Mark Reynolds - another penalty, and this one looked more convincing.

Up stepped Moult but Joe Lewis pulled off a superb save. There then followed a melee in the box with ricochets aplenty. At one point the ball even hit the post, but eventually the Aberdeen defenders were able to clear the danger.

Dons take control

With the lead at the interval, Aberdeen came out in the second half looking much the better side.

On numerous occasions they got into the Motherwell box, Shinnie in particular with a couple of chances which fell to his less favoured right foot.

Hayes also looked in the mood, cutting like a laser at times through the Motherwell defence.

At the other end Moult crashed a header off the bar as Motherwell rallied, before Considine rattled the crossbar for Aberdeen with another header from a corner as the entertainment level continued to hit the heights.

Hayes again then cut into the box but his goal bound effort was touched around the post by Samson.

Hayes proved to be the difference as Aberdeen made it 3-1. His searing pace on the break left the Motherwell defenders in his wake. He cut the ball back for McGinn who produced a finish of real class, finding the far corner of the net as the Dons left Fir Park with all three points.

Reaction

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee: "The two goals we conceded in the first half were ludicrous. It was a joke really, a total joke and it's cost us the game in the end.

"We weren't out-played, we weren't out-fought, we weren't out-run. We just made ridiculous mistakes in the first half that put us in a difficult position that we couldn't get back.

"I'm hugely disappointed with the result, I'm hugely disappointed with those two goals but I'm not at all disappointed with the performance."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "The performance was very mature, a very experienced performance littered with lots of good play.

"We controlled the second half but while it's only 2-1 you never think you're there, especially at Motherwell.

"Brilliant finish from wee Niall to get the third goal and seal the three points. A strong performance from us."