Dundee v Heart of Midlothian

Dundee lost 2-0 to Hearts earlier this season

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan returns from suspension for Friday's Scottish Premiership game with Hearts at Dens Park.

Forward Yordi Teijsse has recovered from illness but midfielder Nicky Low and defender James McPake remain out.

Hearts midfielder Prince Buaben is doubtful as he undergoes treatment on a calf injury picked up against Partick Thistle last weekend.

Sam Nicholson is definitely out as he works his way back from knee surgery.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro: "You do your work and if something doesn't go well, you do more work. Whether that's working harder or working smarter, or analysing and assessing differently, you can take that down different paths.

"But what we have to do is do our work, believe in our work, work with each other and believe in each other, and the football games will take care of themselves.

"I'm very confident and have a strong expectation that the players are closer and closer every single day to delivering what would be an important performance for the players to feel and share with each other, and that will also mean we will win."