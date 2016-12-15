No Guts, No Glory: Send a video of your FA Cup story from the fans' perspective

Manchester United won the 2016 FA Cup - the 12th time they have lifted the famous trophy

Has your team overcome adversity to make it through to the next round of the FA Cup? Or won in the dying seconds?

We're looking for people who are passionate about the game to send us a short video that tells the story of the FA Cup from the fans' perspective.

It could be Steven Gerrard's never-say-die approach in the 2006 final, Ben Watson's last-minute winner for Wigan in 2013 or simply your away-day journeys around the country.

It's up to you.

All we ask is that it's no longer than 20 seconds in duration and explains what your story is and why you should be chosen to collaborate with the BBC and other online football personalities on our No Guts, No Glory campaign.

To enter simply email a link to your video or send a file to facup@bbc.co.uk and include your name and the club you support in the title, along with a contact number in the body of the email.

Alternatively, you can share your video with us on social media using #nogutsnoglory.

If you're under the age of 13 you can only submit a video using our Match of the Day Kickabout uploader, which you can find here.

For those of you between the ages of 13 and 15 we'll need to see consent from a parental guardian when sending us a video via email. To do this please include the name of your guardian along with a phone number.

Full BBC terms and conditions can be found here.