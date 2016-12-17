Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Dover Athletic

From the section

Forest Green and Dover drew in the battle of two National League promotion hopefuls at the New Lawn.

A 40-minute delay to the start due to a power failure did not dampen the crowd's spirits, although the first half took a while to liven up.

When it did, Aswad Thomas spectacularly cleared Shamir Mullings' header off the line.

At the other end, Ricky Miller hit a superb shot from 30 yards, but Sam Russell matched it with a fine save.

The Whites found the breakthrough after the break when Moses Emmanuel headed in a pinpoint cross by Ricky Modeste.

Kieffer Moore, however, struck in a loose ball in injury time to draw the sides level.

Report supplied by the Press Association.