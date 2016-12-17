Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Dover Athletic

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Forest Green and Dover drew in the battle of two National League promotion hopefuls at the New Lawn.
A 40-minute delay to the start due to a power failure did not dampen the crowd's spirits, although the first half took a while to liven up.
When it did, Aswad Thomas spectacularly cleared Shamir Mullings' header off the line.
At the other end, Ricky Miller hit a superb shot from 30 yards, but Sam Russell matched it with a fine save.
The Whites found the breakthrough after the break when Moses Emmanuel headed in a pinpoint cross by Ricky Modeste.
Kieffer Moore, however, struck in a loose ball in injury time to draw the sides level.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 23Russell
- 3MontheBooked at 63mins
- 5CloughBooked at 4mins
- 12CarterSubstituted forFrearat 64'minutes
- 10KellySubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 64'minutes
- 16Pinnock
- 19SinclairSubstituted forTraoreat 73'minutes
- 15Noble
- 20CooperBooked at 69mins
- 18Mullings
- 14MooreBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 4Traore
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 9Doidge
- 11Frear
- 17Wishart
Dover
- 18Arnold
- 2Magri
- 15Grimes
- 23ParkinsonBooked at 49mins
- 16Sterling
- 3Thomas
- 6Orlu
- 9MillerBooked at 41mins
- 17EmmanuelSubstituted forKinnearat 84'minutes
- 7Modeste
- 25Lafayette
Substitutes
- 1Walker
- 4Kinnear
- 10Marsh
- 11Pinnock
- 26Healy
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 1,818
