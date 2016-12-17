Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Dover Athletic

National League
Forest Green and Dover drew in the battle of two National League promotion hopefuls at the New Lawn.

A 40-minute delay to the start due to a power failure did not dampen the crowd's spirits, although the first half took a while to liven up.

When it did, Aswad Thomas spectacularly cleared Shamir Mullings' header off the line.

At the other end, Ricky Miller hit a superb shot from 30 yards, but Sam Russell matched it with a fine save.

The Whites found the breakthrough after the break when Moses Emmanuel headed in a pinpoint cross by Ricky Modeste.

Kieffer Moore, however, struck in a loose ball in injury time to draw the sides level.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 3MontheBooked at 63mins
  • 5CloughBooked at 4mins
  • 12CarterSubstituted forFrearat 64'minutes
  • 10KellySubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 64'minutes
  • 16Pinnock
  • 19SinclairSubstituted forTraoreat 73'minutes
  • 15Noble
  • 20CooperBooked at 69mins
  • 18Mullings
  • 14MooreBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 4Traore
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 9Doidge
  • 11Frear
  • 17Wishart

Dover

  • 18Arnold
  • 2Magri
  • 15Grimes
  • 23ParkinsonBooked at 49mins
  • 16Sterling
  • 3Thomas
  • 6Orlu
  • 9MillerBooked at 41mins
  • 17EmmanuelSubstituted forKinnearat 84'minutes
  • 7Modeste
  • 25Lafayette

Substitutes

  • 1Walker
  • 4Kinnear
  • 10Marsh
  • 11Pinnock
  • 26Healy
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
1,818

Live Text

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Dover Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Dover Athletic 1.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Dover Athletic 1. Kieffer Moore (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Chris Kinnear replaces Moses Emmanuel.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Drissa Traoré replaces Rob Sinclair.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Dover Athletic 1. Moses Emmanuel (Dover Athletic).

Booking

Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Marcus Kelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Elliott Frear replaces Darren Carter.

Booking

Emmanuel Monthe (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Jack Parkinson (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Booking

Ricky Miller (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Kieffer Moore (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Charlie Clough (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City2416442852
2Tranmere2515551750
3Forest Green2414642148
4Dag & Red2514471046
5Barrow2312922045
6Dover2414281344
7Chester2510961339
8Macclesfield231148937
9Boreham Wood241077637
10Aldershot251069236
11Gateshead259881135
12Eastleigh24987635
13Bromley2510510-135
14Sutton United249510-532
15Wrexham257810-1129
16Solihull Moors247611-927
17Torquay247512-826
18Maidstone United257414-1825
19Woking246612-824
20Southport246612-2224
21Braintree235612-1621
22North Ferriby United256316-2421
23Guiseley254714-1319
24York253913-2118
View full National League table

