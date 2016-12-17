Match ends, Sunderland 1, Watford 0.
Sunderland 1-0 Watford
Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Premier League and to within a point of safety with victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light.
Following a first half of few chances, Patrick van Aanholt scored the only goal of the game shortly after the break.
Adnan Januzaj slid a lovely ball to Jermain Defoe, whose low cross was touched by Van Aanholt, who then swivelled and shot in off the post from six yards.
Troy Deeney had a chance to equalise when he met a Nordin Amrabat cross, but his header flew wide.
Daryl Janmaat and Odion Ighalo also had late efforts for the visitors saved by keeper Jordan Pickford, as Watford slipped to a fourth defeat in five games.
A rare clean sheet for Sunderland
Sunderland manager David Moyes had earmarked this as a must-win game in his side's quest to avoid relegation, and his players delivered a display built on determination and solid foundations.
The home side defended resolutely and, when their goal was threatened, Pickford made the necessary saves as the Black Cats kept only their second clean sheet of the season in the league.
Left-back Van Aanholt was key to the win, not only scoring but combining well with Victor Anichebe ahead of him, as 55.8% of Sunderland's attacking play came from their flank.
Van Aanholt went close at the end of the first half when he had a shot saved - when he appeared to be offside - before he was rewarded for his overlapping runs with his third goal of the season.
"It's a massive win for us," said Sunderland captain Defoe. "We've got to keep going now, keep our foot on the gas, as it's so tough down there."
Deeney and Ighalo struggles continue
Watford strikers Deeney and Ighalo were key to their side's successes last season, and were reunited in attack from the start for this game.
However, their struggles continued and their lack of goals - they have five between them this season - looks to have dented their confidence.
Deeney has been stuck on 99 goals for the Hornets since 1 October, and when through on goal in the first half he misplaced a pass as he tried to square for Ighalo rather than shoot.
The pair had two shots between them, but Watford did have their chances - Amrabat having a shot tipped over by Pickford, and Miguel Britos heading wide from two yards.
Man of the match - Patrick van Aanholt
What they said:
Sunderland manager David Moyes: "The players stuck at it, even though it got ugly at times.
"We were slow getting out the blocks and, to be fair to Watford, they started OK. We didn't press enough in the first half.
"Watford had a lot of set-pieces and we tightened it up with 10 minutes to go by bringing John O'Shea on. You never know if decisions like that are going to work. It did today.
"I told the players we had to win. It wasn't a great performance but it was a winning performance, which always hides a multitude of sins."
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri: "We did everything ourselves and I'm very angry. We missed many chances in the first half and we gave them the goal easily.
"Sometimes you make mistakes but it's only our fault. We should have scored and we didn't. I've spoken with the guys, they know what they did, and we will have to sort it out.
"I'm concerned by the way we play. I was happy with the performance but if we don't take our chances, we won't get anywhere."
Moyes does another Italian job
- David Moyes has won his past six Premier League home meetings against Italian managers - three against Roberto Mancini, one against Carlo Ancelotti, one against Claudio Ranieri and one against Walter Mazzarri.
- Six of Patrick van Aanholt's seven top-flight goals for the Black Cats have come at home.
- Watford have now gone six Premier League games without a clean sheet after keeping three in a row, which were their only shut-outs in their past 22 top-flight games.
- Watford have failed to score in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since last March (three in a row then).
- Watford have lost five of their six league trips to the Stadium of Light (W1 D0 L5).
What next?
Watford will get the Premier League action under way on Boxing Day when they host Crystal Palace on Monday, 26 December at 12:30 GMT. Sunderland manager David Moyes takes his side to former club Manchester United for a 15:00 GMT kick-off on the same day.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 13Pickford
- 22LoveSubstituted forLarssonat 88'minutes
- 23Koné
- 5Djilobodji
- 3van Aanholt
- 17Ndong
- 4Denayer
- 9BoriniSubstituted forKhazriat 90+5'minutes
- 44JanuzajBooked at 36minsSubstituted forO'Sheaat 80'minutes
- 28Anichebe
- 18Defoe
Substitutes
- 1Mannone
- 7Larsson
- 10Khazri
- 16O'Shea
- 25Robson
- 29Asoro
- 39Honeyman
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 4KaboulBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJanmaatat 78'minutes
- 5PrödlSubstituted forKabaseleat 31'minutes
- 3Britos
- 25Holebas
- 7Amrabat
- 11BehramiBooked at 45mins
- 29Capoue
- 18ZuñigaSubstituted forSuccessat 56'minutes
- 24Ighalo
- 9Deeney
Substitutes
- 10Success
- 15Cathcart
- 17Guédioura
- 19Sinclair
- 22Janmaat
- 27Kabasele
- 30Pantilimon
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 40,267
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
