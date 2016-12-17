League Two
Morecambe1Cheltenham2

Morecambe 1-2 Cheltenham Town

Two goals in the space of one second-half minute saw Cheltenham come back from a goal down to beat 10-man Morecambe.

The Robins trailed to an early Peter Murphy strike before goals from Billy Waters and Harry Pell in quick succession gave the visitors a much-needed first league win since 22 October.

Morecambe got off to the perfect start with the opening goal after six minutes.

A poor clearance from Daniel O'Shaughnessy gave Rhys Turner a free run on goal and - although his shot from the edge of the box was saved by Russell Griffiths - the ball fell perfectly into the path of Peter Murphy, who slotted home from six yards out.

Paul Mullin then tested Griffiths again from distance before a poor game was given a spark when Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon was given a controversial red card after being fouled by Kyle Storer on 41 minutes. The decision happened right in front of home boss Jim Bentley who was so incensed that he was sent to the stands for his reaction.

Against the 10 men, the visitors forged their first opening of the game after 45 minutes when Harry Pell found Billy Waters, who turned smartly in the box but curled his effort wide of the right-hand post.

The second half saw the Robins dominate possession but they struggled to get past a stubborn home defence until Waters reacted sharply to stab home a loose ball from close range after the hosts failed to clear a right-wing corner.

Seconds later Cheltenham added a second when Waters turned creator with a pinpoint cross from the right that gave Pell a free header to score from close range.

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 6Winnard
  • 5Edwards
  • 2WakefieldSubstituted forFlemingat 5'minutes
  • 3McGowan
  • 24Rose
  • 8MurphySubstituted forMolyneuxat 45'minutes
  • 4KenyonBooked at 39mins
  • 14Conlan
  • 18TurnerSubstituted forMassankaat 31'minutes
  • 7MullinBooked at 53mins

Substitutes

  • 10Molyneux
  • 12Nizic
  • 17Fleming
  • 19Massanka
  • 27Jordan

Cheltenham

  • 1Griffiths
  • 5Downes
  • 6Parslow
  • 24O'ShaughnessySubstituted forArthurat 65'minutes
  • 28Dickie
  • 4Storer
  • 7Pell
  • 11MunnsSubstituted forBarthramat 72'minutes
  • 17CranstonBooked at 53mins
  • 9WrightSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 59'minutes
  • 8Waters

Substitutes

  • 2Barthram
  • 10Morgan-Smith
  • 12Kitscha
  • 15Arthur
  • 18Rowe
  • 25Bower
  • 29Thomas
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
1,297

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 2.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.

Attempt saved. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Peter Murphy (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town).

Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.

Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Aaron McGowan (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Dean Winnard (Morecambe).

Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Aaron McGowan (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jack Barthram replaces Jack Munns.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 2. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Billy Waters.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 1. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.

Attempt blocked. Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Koby Arthur replaces Daniel O'Shaughnessy.

Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town).

Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town).

Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Daniel Wright.

Attempt saved. Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Robert Dickie (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town).

Booking

Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Paul Mullin (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Plymouth2114251144
2Carlisle2111911542
3Doncaster2113351342
4Portsmouth2110561335
5Luton219841235
6Wycombe211047434
7Cambridge21948431
8Blackpool218671130
9Stevenage21939030
10Barnet21795030
11Crawley21858-729
12Yeovil21849-128
13Colchester21768227
14Grimsby21759026
15Exeter218211-126
16Crewe21687-626
17Mansfield21687-626
18Hartlepool21588-923
19Morecambe207211-1423
20Notts County216411-1122
21Leyton Orient216312-521
22Accrington215610-721
23Cheltenham21498-921
24Newport204511-917
View full League Two table

