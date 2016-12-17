Match ends, Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 2.
Morecambe 1-2 Cheltenham Town
-
Two goals in the space of one second-half minute saw Cheltenham come back from a goal down to beat 10-man Morecambe.
The Robins trailed to an early Peter Murphy strike before goals from Billy Waters and Harry Pell in quick succession gave the visitors a much-needed first league win since 22 October.
Morecambe got off to the perfect start with the opening goal after six minutes.
A poor clearance from Daniel O'Shaughnessy gave Rhys Turner a free run on goal and - although his shot from the edge of the box was saved by Russell Griffiths - the ball fell perfectly into the path of Peter Murphy, who slotted home from six yards out.
Paul Mullin then tested Griffiths again from distance before a poor game was given a spark when Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon was given a controversial red card after being fouled by Kyle Storer on 41 minutes. The decision happened right in front of home boss Jim Bentley who was so incensed that he was sent to the stands for his reaction.
Against the 10 men, the visitors forged their first opening of the game after 45 minutes when Harry Pell found Billy Waters, who turned smartly in the box but curled his effort wide of the right-hand post.
The second half saw the Robins dominate possession but they struggled to get past a stubborn home defence until Waters reacted sharply to stab home a loose ball from close range after the hosts failed to clear a right-wing corner.
Seconds later Cheltenham added a second when Waters turned creator with a pinpoint cross from the right that gave Pell a free header to score from close range.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 6Winnard
- 5Edwards
- 2WakefieldSubstituted forFlemingat 5'minutes
- 3McGowan
- 24Rose
- 8MurphySubstituted forMolyneuxat 45'minutes
- 4KenyonBooked at 39mins
- 14Conlan
- 18TurnerSubstituted forMassankaat 31'minutes
- 7MullinBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 10Molyneux
- 12Nizic
- 17Fleming
- 19Massanka
- 27Jordan
Cheltenham
- 1Griffiths
- 5Downes
- 6Parslow
- 24O'ShaughnessySubstituted forArthurat 65'minutes
- 28Dickie
- 4Storer
- 7Pell
- 11MunnsSubstituted forBarthramat 72'minutes
- 17CranstonBooked at 53mins
- 9WrightSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 59'minutes
- 8Waters
Substitutes
- 2Barthram
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 12Kitscha
- 15Arthur
- 18Rowe
- 25Bower
- 29Thomas
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 1,297
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 2.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Peter Murphy (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town).
Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aaron McGowan (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Dean Winnard (Morecambe).
Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aaron McGowan (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jack Barthram replaces Jack Munns.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 2. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Billy Waters.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Cheltenham Town 1. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Attempt blocked. Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Koby Arthur replaces Daniel O'Shaughnessy.
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town).
Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Michael Rose (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Daniel Wright.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Robert Dickie (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town).
Booking
Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.