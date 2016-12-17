Morecambe 1-2 Cheltenham Town

Two goals in the space of one second-half minute saw Cheltenham come back from a goal down to beat 10-man Morecambe.

The Robins trailed to an early Peter Murphy strike before goals from Billy Waters and Harry Pell in quick succession gave the visitors a much-needed first league win since 22 October.

Morecambe got off to the perfect start with the opening goal after six minutes.

A poor clearance from Daniel O'Shaughnessy gave Rhys Turner a free run on goal and - although his shot from the edge of the box was saved by Russell Griffiths - the ball fell perfectly into the path of Peter Murphy, who slotted home from six yards out.

Paul Mullin then tested Griffiths again from distance before a poor game was given a spark when Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon was given a controversial red card after being fouled by Kyle Storer on 41 minutes. The decision happened right in front of home boss Jim Bentley who was so incensed that he was sent to the stands for his reaction.

Against the 10 men, the visitors forged their first opening of the game after 45 minutes when Harry Pell found Billy Waters, who turned smartly in the box but curled his effort wide of the right-hand post.

The second half saw the Robins dominate possession but they struggled to get past a stubborn home defence until Waters reacted sharply to stab home a loose ball from close range after the hosts failed to clear a right-wing corner.

Seconds later Cheltenham added a second when Waters turned creator with a pinpoint cross from the right that gave Pell a free header to score from close range.

Report supplied by the Press Association.