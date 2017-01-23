BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: When Manchester United striker nearly quit Old Trafford
When Rooney nearly quit Man Utd
- From the section Football
BBC Sport looks back to when Wayne Rooney stunned Manchester United in 2010 by handing in a transfer request, only to change his mind days later.
