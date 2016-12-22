Diafra Sakho: West Ham striker ruled out for up to eight more weeks
West Ham and Senegal striker Diafra Sakho will miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being ruled out for up to eight more weeks with a back injury.
The Hammers said on 30 November the 26-year-old would be missing for six weeks because of a thigh injury, meaning he would not return until mid-January.
But boss Slaven Bilic said on Thursday that Sakho faced up to eight more weeks out, taking him to mid-February.
The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations starts on 14 January.
Two years ago, Sakho withdrew from Senegal's squad with a back injury but scored 18 days later in West Ham's FA Cup 1-0 win at Bristol City.
As a result, the club were fined £71,000 by world governing body Fifa.
Last month, in only his second appearance of an injury-plagued season, he scored in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.
The forward, who joined West Ham in 2014 from French club Metz, had only returned from a back injury in the defeat at Tottenham on 19 November.
West Brom were keen to sign Sakho for £15m in August but the deal was called off because of a back problem.
West Ham are 13th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone.
The Hammers visit struggling Swansea on Boxing Day (15:00 GMT) before travelling to Leicester City on 31 December (15:00 GMT).