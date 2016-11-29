Leo Santa Cruz says he was not 100% focused on training for his first fight with Carl Frampton because his father was being treated for cancer.

The Mexican, a former three-weight world champion, suffered his first defeat when Belfast boxer Frampton beat him for the WBA featherweight title in New York in July.

Frampton, Ireland's first two-weight world champion, will defend the belt in a rematch against Santa Cruz in Las Vegas on 28 January.