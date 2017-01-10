National League
Eastleigh19:45Forest Green
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Forest Green Rovers

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Lincoln City2617452955
    2Tranmere2716561653
    3Forest Green2715752452
    4Dag & Red2816481652
    5Dover2715481649
    6Barrow25121031746
    7Aldershot281369845
    8Gateshead2811981642
    9Chester2811981042
    10Boreham Wood281189541
    11Macclesfield2512491040
    12Eastleigh261097739
    13Bromley2811512-638
    14Sutton United2610511-435
    15Wrexham289811-1035
    16Solihull Moors279612-733
    17Torquay278613-830
    18Braintree277614-1827
    19Southport277614-2327
    20Maidstone United287516-2226
    21Guiseley286715-1325
    22Woking276615-1424
    23North Ferriby United287318-2824
    24York2841014-2122
    View full National League table

