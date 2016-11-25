BBC Sport - Hennessy Gold Cup: Nicky Henderson hoping to record fourth win
Hennessy a special day - Henderson
Trainer Nicky Henderson is hoping to make the 60th edition of the Hennessy Gold Cup a special day to remember.
Henderson will have three runners in one of the National Hunt season's most prestigious races at his local course of Newbury on Saturday, including favoured seven-year-old grey Vyta Du Roc.
"The Hennessy has always been a bit special," Henderson told BBC South Today.
"It's been a legendary race for Newbury and for Berkshire. I've been lucky enough to win it three times, it would be great to win it a fourth time."
