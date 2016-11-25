BBC Sport - Hennessy Gold Cup: Nicky Henderson hoping to record fourth win

Hennessy a special day - Henderson

Trainer Nicky Henderson is hoping to make the 60th edition of the Hennessy Gold Cup a special day to remember.

Henderson will have three runners in one of the National Hunt season's most prestigious races at his local course of Newbury on Saturday, including favoured seven-year-old grey Vyta Du Roc.

"The Hennessy has always been a bit special," Henderson told BBC South Today.

"It's been a legendary race for Newbury and for Berkshire. I've been lucky enough to win it three times, it would be great to win it a fourth time."

Top videos

Video

Hennessy a special day - Henderson

Video

Hughes 'surprised' Liverpool sold Allen

Video

Top 10 Moments of 2016

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'No-hoper' Foinavon wins 1967 Grand National

Video

Highlights: Newport County 0-1 Plymouth Argyle (aet)

Video

Which Premier League stars are going to Afcon?

Video

Advent calendar: Jonny Brownlee helped over line by brother Alistair

Video

I looked like Rudolph - Osi on frostbite

Video

Lutalo Muhammad's brilliant vlog from Sports Personality

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Partick Thistle

Video

Highlights: Peterborough 2-0 Notts County

Audio

Those We Lost

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Top 10 cricketing moments of 2016

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired