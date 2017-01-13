BBC Sport - Man Utd v Liverpool: Why the rivalry runs deep

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

A brief history of the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United that has run for more than 120 years, from the opening of the Ship Canal, through the Merseybeat & Madchester music scenes and on to two of the game's most influential managers.

