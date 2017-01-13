BBC Sport - Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses - relive some memorable moments
Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses
- From the section Football
BBC Sport picks out some memorable moments between Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League era.
First Published in October 2016.
