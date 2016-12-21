Millwall 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Steve Morison's double took his goals tally for the season to 11

Striker Steve Morison scored twice as Millwall bounced back from two successive defeats with victory over Charlton in the south London derby.

Aiden O'Brien headed the opener from Shaun Cummings' cross and Morison made it two by volleying home a long ball.

Charlton, who have not won since Karl Robinson became manager, only mustered one effort on target in the first half.

Nicky Ajose reduced the deficit after the break, but Morison made the points safe with a low shot into the corner.

Jordan Botaka screwed a half-chance wide for the visitors, but the home side held out comfortably for the three points.

The victory lifted Millwall to 10th in the League One table, four points outside the play-off places, while Charlton slipped one place to 14th.

It also continued their dominance of matches between the two sides, with Charlton's last win over the Lions coming in the 1995-96 season.