Millwall 3-1 Charlton Athletic
Striker Steve Morison scored twice as Millwall bounced back from two successive defeats with victory over Charlton in the south London derby.
Aiden O'Brien headed the opener from Shaun Cummings' cross and Morison made it two by volleying home a long ball.
Charlton, who have not won since Karl Robinson became manager, only mustered one effort on target in the first half.
Nicky Ajose reduced the deficit after the break, but Morison made the points safe with a low shot into the corner.
Jordan Botaka screwed a half-chance wide for the visitors, but the home side held out comfortably for the three points.
The victory lifted Millwall to 10th in the League One table, four points outside the play-off places, while Charlton slipped one place to 14th.
It also continued their dominance of matches between the two sides, with Charlton's last win over the Lions coming in the 1995-96 season.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 2Cummings
- 17Webster
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Craig
- 8Thompson
- 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forButcherat 90+2'minutes
- 6Williams
- 9GregorySubstituted forFergusonat 74'minutes
- 20Morison
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forWorrallat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Worrall
- 12Romeo
- 16Butcher
- 18Ferguson
- 26Abdou
- 30Smith
- 31King
Charlton
- 13Phillips
- 15Konsa
- 5Bauer
- 50TeixeiraBooked at 31mins
- 21Fox
- 7Lookman
- 8Crofts
- 4JacksonSubstituted forAhearne-Grantat 86'minutes
- 3ChicksenSubstituted forBotakaat 70'minutes
- 10Ajose
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 2Foley
- 6Johnson
- 14Botaka
- 17Ulvestad
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 27Mitov
- 32Aribo
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 14,395
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Charlton Athletic 1.
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Andrew Crofts.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ademola Lookman.
Attempt blocked. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Callum Butcher replaces Fred Onyedinma.
Foul by Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic).
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. David Worrall replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant replaces Johnnie Jackson.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Tony Craig (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Foul by Morgan Fox (Charlton Athletic).
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ademola Lookman (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Johnnie Jackson.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Lee Gregory.
Attempt missed. Jordan Botaka (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Josh Magennis.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jorge Teixeira.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Jordan Botaka replaces Adam Chicksen.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Williams.
Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 3, Charlton Athletic 1. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fred Onyedinma.
Attempt missed. Tony Craig (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Jorge Teixeira (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Craig (Millwall).