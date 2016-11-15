Choose your Scottish Premiership Team of the Season (so far)
-
- From the section Football
BBC Scotland's football pundits have chosen 23 players who have caught their eye so far this season in the Scottish Premiership.
From the squad, select a formation and choose your 11 players for the Scottish Premiership Team of the Month.
You can then save the details to share on social media or send by email.
Premiership Team of the Season (so far)
Select your top Scottish Premiership top XI and share your team choice with your friends.