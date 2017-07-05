What is the worst European result for a Scottish side?

Kenny Miller struck the bar in stoppage time as Rangers slumped to defeat in Luxembourg

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha described his team's humiliating Europa League humbling at the hands of Progres Niederkorn as something that happens "once in a lifetime". Unfortunately for Scottish clubs, that is not strictly true.

The Ibrox club went down 2-0 to the minnows from Luxembourg, which represents perhaps the worst result in their history. But when it comes to Scottish clubs being embarrassed in Europe, Rangers are by no means alone.

BBC Sport Scotland looks at some of the lowest points for Scottish clubs in Europe.

Progres Niederkorn 2-0 Rangers (agg 2-1), 2017

Pedro Caixinha described Rangers' loss to Progres Niederkorn as a "once in a lifetime" result.

Rangers were hoping for a gentle reintroduction to European competition after a six-year absence when they were drawn against Progres Niederkorn in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

A patchy first leg performance did not cause undue alarm, with Kenny Miller's goal giving Rangers a one-goal advantage to take into the return leg.

The fourth-best team in Luxembourg, Progres had played 13 European matches up to this point, winning none, and scored just a single goal. Defeat for Rangers was unthinkable.

And yet Emmanuel Francoise struck on 66 minutes to give the hosts parity in the tie, before Caixinha's worst fears were realised when Sebastian Thill's free-kick found the net 15 minutes from time to send Rangers crashing out.

Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Celtic (agg 1-3), 2016

Lee Casciaro puts the ball past Craig Gordon to give Lincoln Red Imps a famous win

Brendan Rodgers' reign as Celtic manager began in the worst possible fashion.

Lincoln Red Imps, a team of part-timers from Gibraltar, were expected to be nothing more than cannon fodder for the Parkhead side in their Champions League second round qualifier.

The Scottish champions struggled badly on the artificial surface, with Lee Casciaro, a Ministry of Defence police officer, scoring the only goal of the game for the home side.

Celtic repaired the damage with a 3-0 win in the second leg to progress to the next round, but the "Shock of Gibraltar" will forever be remembered as arguably the worst single result in the club's history.

Hibernian 0-7 Malmo (agg 0-9), 2013

Pat Fenlon (right) suffered a heavy defeat in Europe with Hibs

Pat Fenlon never truly recovered from this Europa League qualifying defeat - the highest aggregate loss that a Scottish side has suffered in Europe.

The Easter Road manager had hoped to turn around a 2-0 away-leg defeat when the teams met in Edinburgh, but the Swedes were four goals ahead by half-time.

A further three goals after the break sealed a miserable night for a Hibs team that included the likes of James McPake, Kevin Thomson, Lewis Stevenson, Liam Craig and Paul Hanlon.

"I'm embarrassed more than anything else," Fenlon said afterwards. "I apologise to the supporters."

Aberdeen 1-5 Sigma Olomouc (agg 1-8), 2009

Mark McGhee's first matches in charge of Aberdeen ended in an 8-1 aggregate defeat

Mark McGhee's side suffered a painful defeat in the home leg of the Europa League qualifier against the Czech Republic side, which is the Dons' worst European result.

It was McGhee's first Pittodrie match in charge of the club, but it quickly turned into a dispiriting night.

He hoped for a more resolute display in the second leg, but three goals were conceded and it would have been worse had goalkeeper Jamie Langfield not saved a spot-kick.

"It's not nice being part of that defeat," said striker Chris Maguire. "People will look back for years to come and my name is going to be on that team-sheet."

Vaduz 2-0 Falkirk (agg 2-1), 2009

Tam Scobbie (left), Carl Finnigan (centre) and Brian McLean show their dejection as Falkirk crash out

Eddie's May young, inexperienced side were facing the only professional club in Liechtenstein in what was also Falkirk's first ever European tie.

A 1-0 win in the first leg of the Europa League qualifier had provided Falkirk with something to protect, but Emil Noll's goal took the tie to extra-time and Franz Burgmeier scored the winning goal in the 105th minute.

Vaduz were coached by German World Cup winner Pierre Littbarski, but the expectation had still been that the Scottish side would overcome a team from the principality of Liechtenstein, which is 25km long and has a population of around 37,000 - only marginally bigger than Falkirk.

FBK Kaunas 2-1 Rangers (agg 2-1), 2008

Christian Dailly (right) cannot watch as Kaunas celebrate their shock victory over Rangers

The season after Rangers reached the Uefa Cup final in Manchester, Walter Smith's side were knocked out of the Champions League second qualifying round before their domestic campaign had begun.

A Kaunas side containing Marian Kello, Adrian Mrowiec and Linas Pilibaitis - who all had spells at Hearts - fell behind to Kevin Thomson's goal, but struck back to win through Nerijus Radzius and Pilibaitis.

"It's difficult to explain what went wrong," said Smith. "It was one of those games - we never felt comfortable at any stage. Everyone involved with the club is extremely disappointed."

Artmedia Bratislava 5-0 Celtic, 2005

Celtic fans found the 5-0 defeat in Bratislava tough to watch

Gordon Strachan's first competitive game in charge after succeeding Martin O'Neill as Celtic manager became, in his own words, "out-and-out the worst football night I have ever had".

The remnants of O'Neill's team were still in place, with Stan Varga, Bobo Balde, Neil Lennon, Stiliyan Petrov, Alan Thompson, John Hartson and Chris Sutton all starting the game in Slovakia, but Juraj Halenar's hat-trick and goals for Blazej Vascak and Martin Mikulic secured a result that left Strachan "in shock".

Celtic rallied in the second leg, but their 4-0 win in Glasgow was not enough to keep them in the Champions League qualifying rounds.