Scotland v Slovenia: Pick your starting XI

Scotland take on Slovenia at Hampden on Sunday evening desperately needing a win in Group F to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup finals.

Before then, they play Canada in a friendly at Easter Road on Wednesday.

With all six teams having played four games in World Cup qualifying, Gordon Strachan's men are fifth in the table.

England have 10 points, Slovenia have eight, Slovakia have six and Lithuania five, while Malta are the only team below Scotland, with no points.

