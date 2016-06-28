BBC Sport - Euro 2016: Iceland celebrate after beating England
Advent calendar: Iceland's passionate celebration
- From the section Football
Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson leads the fans in a passionate celebration after beating England 2-1 in the last 16 of Euro 2016.
