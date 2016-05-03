BBC Sport - Leicester's Claudio Ranieri: His most memorable quotes

The world according to Claudio Ranieri

Watch Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri's most memorable quotes from the Foxes' incredible season.

READ MORE: Leicester win Premier League title

WATCH MORE: Leicester's title - a comic book celebration

