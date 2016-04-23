Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Leyton Orient
AFC Wimbledon strengthened their League Two play-off chances with a narrow home victory over Leyton Orient.
The winning goal came early on as Lyle Taylor converted Tom Elliott's rebounded effort for his 21st goal of the season.
Taylor was then denied by Orient keeper Alex Cisak, before Cisak was on hand again to punch away Elliott's effort.
Seventh-placed Wimbledon now need two points from their final three games to seal a play-off spot.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 29Roos
- 2Fuller
- 6Robinson
- 32Charles
- 3Kennedy
- 7FrancombSubstituted forRiggat 70'minutes
- 4Bulman
- 18Smith
- 17Barcham
- 9Elliott
- 33TaylorSubstituted forAzeezat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 10Akinfenwa
- 11Rigg
- 14Azeez
- 19Fitzpatrick
- 20Sweeney
- 39Murphy
Leyton Orient
- 1Cisak
- 34Hunt
- 6Baudry
- 16Brisley
- 36Ramage
- 2ClohessySubstituted forKashketat 76'minutes
- 8James
- 14Moore
- 17TurgottSubstituted forSemedoat 85'minutes
- 32Gnanduillet
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 12Payne
- 19Kashket
- 20Binnom-Williams
- 22Semedo
- 29Sargeant
- 30Jahraldo-Martin
- 31Pollock
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 4,732
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient).
Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Sandro Semedo replaces Blair Turgott.
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Lyle Taylor.
Foul by Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon).
Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Scott Kashket replaces Sean Clohessy.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon).
Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Sean Rigg replaces George Francomb because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Sammy Moore (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).
Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom Elliott.
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.