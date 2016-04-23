League Two
Wimbledon1Leyton Orient0

AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Leyton Orient

Lyle Taylor
Lyle Taylor celebrates his 21st goal of the season against Leyton Orient

AFC Wimbledon strengthened their League Two play-off chances with a narrow home victory over Leyton Orient.

The winning goal came early on as Lyle Taylor converted Tom Elliott's rebounded effort for his 21st goal of the season.

Taylor was then denied by Orient keeper Alex Cisak, before Cisak was on hand again to punch away Elliott's effort.

Seventh-placed Wimbledon now need two points from their final three games to seal a play-off spot.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 29Roos
  • 2Fuller
  • 6Robinson
  • 32Charles
  • 3Kennedy
  • 7FrancombSubstituted forRiggat 70'minutes
  • 4Bulman
  • 18Smith
  • 17Barcham
  • 9Elliott
  • 33TaylorSubstituted forAzeezat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 10Akinfenwa
  • 11Rigg
  • 14Azeez
  • 19Fitzpatrick
  • 20Sweeney
  • 39Murphy

Leyton Orient

  • 1Cisak
  • 34Hunt
  • 6Baudry
  • 16Brisley
  • 36Ramage
  • 2ClohessySubstituted forKashketat 76'minutes
  • 8James
  • 14Moore
  • 17TurgottSubstituted forSemedoat 85'minutes
  • 32Gnanduillet
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 12Payne
  • 19Kashket
  • 20Binnom-Williams
  • 22Semedo
  • 29Sargeant
  • 30Jahraldo-Martin
  • 31Pollock
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
4,732

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.

Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient).

Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient).

Attempt missed. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Sandro Semedo replaces Blair Turgott.

Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).

Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient).

Attempt missed. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Lyle Taylor.

Foul by Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon).

Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Scott Kashket replaces Sean Clohessy.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon).

Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Sean Rigg replaces George Francomb because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Sammy Moore (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).

Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom Elliott.

Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Leyton Orient 0.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).

Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton442712578453393
2Accrington442312973482581
3Oxford Utd442214879413880
4Bristol Rovers442471371442779
5Plymouth442381365442177
6Portsmouth431915971422972
7Wimbledon4320111263491471
8Cambridge4418121464531166
9Wycombe441713144540564
10Carlisle441616126260264
11Mansfield441712156152963
12Exeter441712156160163
13Luton44189175958163
14Leyton Orient441712155861-363
15Barnet441611176164-359
16Hartlepool44156234965-1651
17Notts County44139225378-2548
18Crawley44138234572-2747
19Stevenage441113205267-1546
20Yeovil441015193955-1645
21Morecambe44128246789-2244
22Newport441013214362-1943
23York44712254982-3333
24Dag & Red44710274279-3731
View full League Two table

