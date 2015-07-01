Xherdan Shaqiri: Stoke agree club record £12m fee with Inter Milan

Xherdan Shaqiri
Shaqiri has scored 17 goals for Switzerland

Stoke City have agreed a club record fee of about £12m with Inter Milan for Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

The 23-year-old, who typically operates as an attacking midfielder, joined Inter from Bayern Munich in January.

Shaqiri scored three goals in 20 games for Inter and has 17 in 46 games for Switzerland.

He would become the Potters' third summer signing after striker Joselu joined from Hannover and goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard from FC Midtjylland.

A deal for Shaqiri would top the £10m Stoke paid Tottenham for striker Peter Crouch in 2011.

