Oxford United midfielder Sam Humphreys extends contract
- From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United midfielder Sam Humphreys has committed his future to the club by signing a new one-year contract.
Humphreys, 19, a product of the club's youth system, made his debut as a substitute in the U's final game of the season against Newport County.
He was among a handful of youngsters given their chance at the end of the season by manager Michael Appleton.
"Hopefully I can have a good pre-season and impress the manager from the start," he told BBC Radio Oxford.
The Chipping Norton teenager has the option of extending his contract for a further year.