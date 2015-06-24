Oxford United midfielder Sam Humphreys extends contract

Sam Humphreys hopes he can build on his Oxford debut at the end of last season

Oxford United midfielder Sam Humphreys has committed his future to the club by signing a new one-year contract.

Humphreys, 19, a product of the club's youth system, made his debut as a substitute in the U's final game of the season against Newport County.

He was among a handful of youngsters given their chance at the end of the season by manager Michael Appleton.

"Hopefully I can have a good pre-season and impress the manager from the start," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

The Chipping Norton teenager has the option of extending his contract for a further year.