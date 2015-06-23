Jake Caprice: Woking sign Lincoln City right-back

Former Blackpool youngster Jake Caprice has had loan spells at St Mirren and Tamworth

Woking have announced the signing of Lincoln City right-back Jake Caprice for next season.

The former Crystal Palace and Blackpool man, 22, made 37 Conference appearances for Lincoln in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, midfielder Chris Arthur, 25, has signed a new contract with Woking.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Woking from AFC Wimbledon before signing a short-term deal in January, after his contract with the Dons was cancelled by mutual consent.