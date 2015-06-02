Hibernian sign Dan Carmichael from Queen of the South

Dan Carmichael (right) in action against Hibernian last season

Midfielder Dan Carmichael has joined Hibernian on a two-year deal after leaving Queen of the South.

The 24-year-old exits Palmerston Park under freedom of contract after five years with his hometown club, scoring one goal in 41 appearances last season.

"He is an exciting winger - direct, quick and clever," said Hibs manager Alan Stubbs.

"He gives us more attacking options and adds pace to the team in a number of positions."

Queens manager James Fowler had hoped to retain local trio Carmichael, Kevin Holt and Gavin Reilly after a fourth place finish in the Championship.

However, Holt has agreed a move to Dundee, with a tribunal set to rule on a compensation fee, and Reilly is being linked with Hearts.

"I enjoyed some memorable experiences at Queen of the South and now I can't wait to start the next chapter of my career at Hibernian," Carmichael told the Edinburgh club's website.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad for the start of pre-season and working with the manager.

"The fact he wanted to add me to the squad here is really pleasing and now I want to play my part in helping the club to achieve promotion."